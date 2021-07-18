NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Jacksonville Jaguars players on the roster bubble

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 season could go either way. It could be the start of a new chapter that brings winning back to Duval County or it could be more of the same as it was last season.

Training camp will be telling for the Jaguars as head coach Urban Meyer makes the tough decisions needed to field his team for his first NFL season.

5 Jacksonville Jaguars players on the roster bubble

#1 - Tim Tebow, TE

Tim Tebow is trying to make a comeback in the NFL and believes that switching from quarterback to tight end may help his chances. But, being almost 34 years old and having taken five years off the NFL as he pursued an MLB career, Tebow may not be in the NFL shape that he needs to be in.

The Jaguars don't have a lot of depth in the tight end position but, whether Tebow is the player to find that hole remains up in the air. If the Jaguars offense uses Tebow as an "athlete" type of player who can be versatile in the offense, he may have a better shot at the offense.

Booty: Why it'll be 'very hard' for Tim Tebow to make Jaguars final rosterhttps://t.co/9LJahNnt8y — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) July 15, 2021

#2 - Nathan Cottrell, RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently drafted Travis Etienne and also have Carlos Hyde, James Robinson and Dare Ogunbowale. Cottrell was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and didn't see any action throughout the entire season. Cottrell's chance at making the final roster is perhaps in a special teams role.

#3 - Taven Bryan, DT

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan had the Jaguars excited for hsi future when they drafted him in 2018. Unfortunately, his career has never really panned out the way that they had hoped.

In three seasons, Bryan has just 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six tackles. The Jaguars declined a fifth-year option on Bryan, making him a free agent after the 2021 season.

#4 -Brandon Rusnak, CB

Since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Brandon Rusnak has started just one game, while appearing in a total of 24 games. Rusnak hasn't had one interception or pass defended. Rusnak could make the final roster as a special teams player, but may be too far down the depth chart to be a cornerback.

#5 - Phillip Dorsett, WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to carry six wide receivers on the final roster. Phillip Dorsett missed the entire 2020 season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks because of a foot injury.

Dorsett signed with the Jaguars this offseason and on the depth chart he will be behind DJ Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew and Collin Johnson. His chances at making the active roster aren't that strong, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Players the #Jaguars have acquired during free agency:



- Marvin Jones

- Carlos Hyde

- Jamal Agnew

- Phillip Dorsett

- Chris Manhertz

- Roy Robertson-Harris

- Tyson Alualu

- Jihad Ward

- Malcom Brown

- Shaquill Griffin

- Rayshawn Jenkins

- Rudy Ford — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 16, 2021

