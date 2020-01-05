Playing with Brady a blessing – Dorsett

New England Patriots duo Tom Brady (left) and Phillip Dorsett

Playing with Tom Brady has been "a blessing" for New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who luxuriated in the memory of having caught touchdown passes from the legendary quarterback.

The Patriots lost 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday as the reigning champions' title defence was halted in the AFC wild-card round.

Talk quickly turned to the future of the 42-year-old Brady, who dismissed suggestions of retirement but did not elaborate on his next move as free agency looms.

For Dorsett, though, appearing alongside Brady has evidently been a privilege.

"It's meant everything," he said. "It's been amazing. It's been a long ride and an amazing ride. It's a blessing.

"A lot of people can't sit here and say that they've caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady. I'm one of them [who can].

"There's a lot of people that come through this league and I know there's a lot of people that would love to have chance to play with him. I was one of them, so it's been a blessing."

A host of Brady's other team-mates also heaped praise on the three-time MVP, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore saying: "One thing I'll remember is his work ethic. Him coming to work every day and pushing himself no matter how great he is, he'll still push himself.

"It rubs off on everybody, it rubs off on me, so I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Wide receiver Matthew Slater lauded not only Brady the player but also the man, placing greater importance on the latter.

"It has been the experience of a lifetime," he said. "He does things the right way and has all the success in the world, but still remains himself.

"I think that says a lot about who he is as a man and, like I said, ultimately I care more about that than him being a six-time champion.

"I am proud to call him a friend and thankful for everything he has taught me as a football player, but also as a man."