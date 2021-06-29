3 potential trade candidates for the Seattle Seahawks before the 2021 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks may have won the NFC West last season, but in a league like the NFL, standing still is akin to going backwards. The Seahawks could still use a few bodies to fine-tune the squad and go all the way this time.

After losing some players in free agency on offense and defense, the Seahawks have a few holes to fill before training camp and the regular season begins. With the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals poised to improve this season, the Seahawks will need to boost their roster to continue to stay atop the division rankings.

3 players the Seattle Seahawks should trade for

#1 Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore is holding out of offseason activities with the New England Patriots because he wants a new contract before the start of the season, which will be the last on his current deal. Gilmore and the Patriots haven't come to an agreement so far.

Gilmore could add experience to the secondary, something the Seahawks are lacking after losing cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. The Seahawks could easily trade a second and/or third-round pick in 2022 to the Patriots in exchange for Gilmore.

#2 James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't announced any intention of moving on from James Robinson just yet. But using their second first-round draft pick on Travis Etienne proved they were eyeing another running back.

The Seahawks could use another running back like Robinson to add another dimension to their offense. The undrafted James Robinson had an impressive rookie season with 1,070 rushing yards and seven touchdowns along with 344 receiving yards.

Bleacher Report thinks that with the addition of Travis Etienne, the Jaguars should consider trading James Robinson. https://t.co/jtLt5ygQOq — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) June 28, 2021

#3 Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

Since the cornerback position is one of the weakest spots on their defense, this is the one significant move the Seahawks should definitely look to pull off.

Xavien Howard is a fierce cornerback, one whose presence is crucial to winning games. Howard is just 27 years old and has 22 interceptions, two forced fumbles and 55 passes defended in just 56 games.

Howard is currently holding out with the Dolphins after a lack of communication with the organization about contract negotiations. The Dolphins may just have to trade Howard instead of paying him, and the Seahawks could be the right contender for the trade.

NEW: Even though this wouldn't be ideal for the 2021 #MiamiDolphins, one possible outcome to the Xavien Howard situation is a trade and that brings up the question of what kind of interest there might be around the NFL. So we asked around.https://t.co/XiXrouzgI4 — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) June 25, 2021

