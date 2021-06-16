NFL trade rumors: 3 landing spots for Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, where he played until 2016. Gilmore then joined the New England Patriots in 2017 where he has rejuvenated his career.

Gilmore won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and the corner was then named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The All Pro CB is currently holding out and hasn't reported to minicamp with the Patriots. While he's currently recovering from a partially torn quad, but players usually report to minicamp regardless, even if they aren't participating.

Whether Stephon Gilmore is aiming for a contract extension or a trade remains to be seen. He is due to earn $7 million this season, the final year of his current contract. But if the Patriots were to trade Stephon Gilmore, draft picks would certainly be high up the list of asks.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore, who wants a new contract and is rehabbing from a partially torn quad, is not present at the team’s mandatory minicamp today, source said.



3 teams that could sign Stephon Gilmore

#1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of salary cap space to accommodate Stephon Gilmore's contract. The Chargers parted ways with Casey Hayward Jr. this offseason and their only other option is Chris Harris Jr. In order to elevate their defense to a playoff-caliber outfit, they will need to make a move for a player like Stephon Gilmore.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a corner who will make an impact on defense. The Steelers also have future draft picks to get a deal done, but they don't have the necessary cap space to pay Stephon Gilmore. Unless, of course, the Steelers move some money around.

If that's the plan, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense would be in for a massive upgrade with a player of Gilmore's standing. The Steelers parted ways with Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson this offseason and are in need of a solid corner.

Trading for CB Stephon Gilmore could put the Steelers over the top in 2021. #Steelers https://t.co/LxjGCesaP5 pic.twitter.com/fTkux4eELf — Blitzburgh ✨ (@RenegadeBlitz) June 16, 2021

#3 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the few teams in a position to make a move for Stephon Gilmore. The 49ers have plenty of cap space to pay Gilmore but, in terms of a trade, it may get a little complicated.

San Francisco doesn't have first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 or a 2022 third-round draft pick. If the Patriots were to trade the corner, they would most likely want early picks to get the deal over the line.

That said, trading for Stephon Gilmore would still make a lot more sense than spending more money on bringing Richard Sherman back.

