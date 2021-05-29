Ranking the top 4 cornerbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season

Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to fill in the NFL. Unlike other defensive players, cornerbacks are constantly engaged in one-on-one battles with the opposition's best offensive weapons. They need to exercise great discipline and technique to avoid conceding big plays and penalties.

There is a dearth of lockdown cornerbacks in the league, but there are few who can single-handedly take on any receiver in the league and come out on top. Here are the top four cornerbacks heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Best cornerbacks in the NFL

#1 - Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers)

Jaire Alexander is currently the best cornerback in the NFL. In 2019, he caught two interceptions and earned a 73.0 grade from PFF. In 2020, he caught only one interception but earned a PFF grade of 90.5. Such is the respect for the Packers' star that opposing quarterbacks have stopped throwing passes on Alexander's flank.

Leaders in forced incompletions since 2019:



🔸Carlton Davis - 34

🔸Jaire Alexander - 29

🔸James Bradberry - 27 pic.twitter.com/oZV8eze4cC — PFF (@PFF) May 21, 2021

He is the number one corner of the Green Bay Packers. If the Packers were able to get a decent corner to place along side him, the secondary would be good enough to push Green Bay into the Super Bowl.

#2 - Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams)

Jalen Ramsey is one of the most reliable cornerbacks to have against the best receivers in the league. The physical corner has the ability to shut down any receiver in the league.

Ramsey is also one of the best trash-talkers in the league and he backs it up with stellar play on a weekly basis.

If Jalen Ramsey is assigned to shadow a player, that player is not going anywhere.

#3 - Tre'davious White (Buffalo Bills)

Tre'Davious White is not one of the cornerbacks on a roster to be trifled with. In 2020, Tre'Davious White caught three interceptions and earned a PFF score of 74.5. The previous season saw Tre'Davious White score a 76.4 PFF grade overall. That season, he caught six interceptions. His best season came in 2017 when he earned a PFF grade of 88.5 with four interceptions.

Tre'Davious White

#4 - Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

In 2017, Stephon Gilmore earned a 78.2 PFF grade with two interceptions. In 2018, he earned a 90.7 PFF grade with two interceptions. In 2019, Gilmore earned a grade of 82.8 with six interceptions. 2020 saw him earn a 61.0 PFF score and one interception.

With the exception of last season, Gilmore has been spectacular in his time with the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick usually doubles the opposing team's primary receiver and leaves Gilmore to deal with their second-choice. To his credit, the cornerback usually comes out on top.