Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

The Green Bay Packers have been resting up for two weeks awaiting their next opponent, and they’ll be primed and ready to host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon. Green Bay only lost once at home this year, which will make it difficult for the Rams to come in and steal the victory from the NFC’s top overall seed.

Despite losing their starting QB heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams rebounded nicely after John Wolford went down with an injury. Incumbent starter Jared Goff filled in serviceably, and tossed a touchdown pass to WR Robert Woods in the fourth quarter to seal the road win against their division rivals.

Green Bay Packers have had some time to prepare for the Divisional Round, but finished off the regular season in strong fashion two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears. QB Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, including one to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who leads the team in receiving yards in Week 17.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers TV Schedule

What Time is The Rams at Packers game on Saturday?

4:35 p.m EST on Saturday, January 16th.

What Channel Is The Rams at Packers game on Saturday?

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Coverage Map

NFL Divisional Round TV Schedule

How To Watch and Live Stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Prediction

Even though Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff didn’t light up the scoreboard against Seattle, he played well enough to keep his team in the game, and most importantly for him, did not turn the ball over. Goff’s thumb injury left many fans wondering how he would be able to control the ball, and it did not seem to be that big of a problem.

However, going into a freezing cold environment at Lambeau Field won’t likely make the thumb feel all that healthy, and neither will Packers LB’s Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. Assuming Rams defensive player of the year candidate Aaron Donald is reasonably effective, and CB Jalen Ramsey follows Packers WR Davante Adams around the field, Los Angeles should remain competitive in this game.

However, asking Goff to make plays against a solid Green Bay Packers secondary led by CB’s Kevin King and Jaire Alexander is a little bit too much to ask, and it figures that the Packers will try to use Aaron Jones on the perimeter to try and nullify the Rams’ defensive advantages. Expect Green Bay to advance to the NFC title game in a close game.

Prediction: Packers 23, Rams 20