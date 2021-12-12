Could Jaguars HC Urban Meyer end up being a one-and-done?

Urban Meyer keeps digging holes of his own making and it seems that he has already reached the end of the road. He came into the league with a glittering college football reputation that has unfortunately not translated into the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the worst records in the NFL this season and it does not look as if they are going to improve anytime soon. On top of that, problems off the field have bedeviled Urban Meyer, that have severely dented his authority. We look at all the reasons why Urban Meyer could potentially be one-and-done after this season.

Urban Meyer's nightmare at the Jacksonville Jaguars

Losing record

The first reason Urban Meyer might be looking at this season being his last in the NFL is because he has simply not been able to inspire this Jacksonville team to victories. Now, of course, the team that had the worst record last season was not expected to become world-beaters all of a sudden. But they were supposed to improve, especially after getting a generational talent like Trevor Lawrence, not sitting at a 2-10 record.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Mark Long @APMarkLong Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he likes the team's offensive identity right now. Adds that he wants "250/250," meaning 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing.



(Checks schedule for Rutgers) Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he likes the team's offensive identity right now. Adds that he wants "250/250," meaning 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing.(Checks schedule for Rutgers) The 2019 Ravens are statistically the greatest rushing team of all time and averaged 206 yards per game. Urban Meyer casually wants the winless Jaguars to start rushing for 250 yards per game. twitter.com/APMarkLong/sta… The 2019 Ravens are statistically the greatest rushing team of all time and averaged 206 yards per game. Urban Meyer casually wants the winless Jaguars to start rushing for 250 yards per game. twitter.com/APMarkLong/sta…

Myers has been out of his depth all season. He said he wanted his offense to pass and run for 250 yards each, per game. While such a ratio might work in college football, it is just not suited for the modern NFL. It showed how tactically naive he was leading into his first season. Add in the comments Urban Meyer made likening the NFL to playing Alabama every week and it all points to a man who is thoroughly inept and not up to managing in the league.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca Urban Meyer tells Vic Fangio the NFL is like 'facing Alabama every week.' First, how would Meyer know? He coached ONE regular season game when he said that. And more importantly, he still seems surprised at how hard the NFL is. Which is stunning all by itself. Urban Meyer tells Vic Fangio the NFL is like 'facing Alabama every week.' First, how would Meyer know? He coached ONE regular season game when he said that. And more importantly, he still seems surprised at how hard the NFL is. Which is stunning all by itself.

Off-the-field issues and lack of professionalism

If Urban Meyer had maintained his integrity off the field, keeping him on as head coach still would have made some sense and people might have forgiven him for being a decent man trying his best. But when, after a loss, he was pictured in an inappropriate posture with a lady who is not his wife, it showed the seriousness, or lack thereof, to his approach.

It severely dented Urban Meyer's authority with the team and showed him to be a charlatan who, while demanding the highest of standards from his players, did not adhere to those same standards himself. Imagine the kind of flippancy Urban Meyer showed and the example he is setting for a rookie quarterback like Trevor Lawrence.

More news has recently come to light on how he demeaned his assistant coaches and asked them to justify their resumes. He quite literally said he is a 'winner' and others are 'losers'. Those are indeed big words coming from a man with his current NFL record and demonstrate an utterly unprofessional way to work.

Steve Schale 🇺🇸 @steveschale



“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers…”



I have no idea how he’s ever succeeded as a leader at any level with this attitude. Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/tension-b… Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start, per @TomPelissero Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start, per @TomPelissero nfl.com/news/tension-b… https://t.co/JYsqEPhHHY Seems relevant to note Urban Meyer hired these coaches —>“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers…”I have no idea how he’s ever succeeded as a leader at any level with this attitude. twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s… Seems relevant to note Urban Meyer hired these coaches —>“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers…”I have no idea how he’s ever succeeded as a leader at any level with this attitude. twitter.com/aroundthenfl/s…

One might have forgiven Urban Meyer for his escapades off the field if he were winning on it. One might have forgiven Urban Meyer for his failure on the field if he were seen to trying his hardest to be a model professional off it. Not meeting both standards is a damning indictment of the current state of Urban Meyer.

Edited by David Nyland