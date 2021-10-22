"Tua has not been set up for success to this point" - Former NFL star rips Dolphins for not treating Tagovailoa right

Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' second-year quarterback, certainly heard the rumors again this week about their interest in quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tua recently just came back from a rib injury.

While the 1-5 Miami Dolphins look to make changes to help them get back to the ten-win team they were last season, some are wondering if they are giving up on Tagovailoa too soon?

Louis Riddick feels that Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been given the necessary tools to be successful

Former NFL defensive back and now Monday Night Football co-host Louis Riddick has made his opinion known about how he feels that the Miami Dolphins haven't set Tua up for success.

He said that he doesn't have the mentors or offensive scheme that he needs in order to be successful in the National Football League.

Riddick continued that if the Miami Dolphins decide to move Tagovailoa as is rumored, then another NFL team should jump at the chance to pick him up. He said that if given the opportunity, Tagovailoa could shine in another offensive scheme.

Riddick believes Tua isn't a 'bust' as many fans around the league already believe.

Here is what Riddick had to say:

“He hasn’t had the help, He hasn’t had the mentors. He hasn’t been in the same kind of offensive system that would lead to him having success that Justin Herbert has had. So, right now, I just don’t know how able you are of making a true, definitive declaration as far as what he is, and what are his prospects in the NFL when you haven’t really set the table for him. As far as Tua is concerned, he has not been set up for success to this point, and if you’re lucky to get a hold of this young man because Miami does what they want to do at the quarterback position and move [to Watson], I would definitely be looking into [acquiring him] and set the table for this young man because, I feel, the deck has been stacked against him. Some of it has been in Miami’s control and some of it has not.”

Although Louis Riddick believes that Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been set up for success, he does have some of the best offensive targets in the National Football League.

The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the first-round in the 2021 NFL Draft to give Tagovailoa a familiar face in the offense (they were teammates at the University of Alabama).

Tagovailoa's major issue seems to be staying healthy. His career at the University of Alabama ended with a hip injury and his struggles last season were compounded when veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game in the fourth quarter and took over from there.

Now, with this season's rib injury, Tagovailoa has missed more time leaving the team to turn to Jacoby Brissett and then Reid Sinnett.

Edited by LeRon Haire