WATCH: Rose Bowl drone show after Michigan vs Alabama nail-biter mesmerizes entire CFB worldwide

The 2024 Rose Bowl showdown between Alabama and Michigan was a nail-biting contest till the end. With just one team advancing to the national finals in this semifinal game, the stakes were high for both Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh. Saban was on a quest for his seventh national title with Alabama whereas Harbaugh was in search of his first.

In the end, the Michigan Wolverines kept their winning streak intact and emerged as the winners of the Rose Bowl semifinal showdown in OT. This kept Jim Harbaugh's natty dream alive as they now gear up to face the winner of the Texas vs Washington Sugar Bowl showdown.

But apart from the high-octane action of the Michigan vs Alabama game, CFB fans were also left mesmerized by another dazzling show. This was the Rose Bowl drone show that was organized at the end of the game.

In a recent post on social media, we see the drones lighting up in a beautiful sequence to depict the Rose Bowl trophy much to the amazement of everyone who attended the game in Pasadena.

Fans took to social media to show their appreciation for the fantastic drone show put up to celebrate this year's bowl game. Here are some of the reactions to mesmerizing scenes in the sky:

Jim Harbaugh keeps Michigan's national trophy hunt alive with Rose Bowl win

Till the end of the game, one could not have possibly predicted the outcome of this nail-biting bowl game. Both Alabama and Michigan put up a decent fight, but the latter emerged as the better team and prevailed in the end.

Their QB JJ McCarthy had a better game than Jalen Milroe and went on to record 221 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the other hand, Milroe struggled throughout the night as his offensive line failed to protect him properly on the field. He was sacked a total of six times, with five of them coming in the first half itself, and ended the night with 116 passing yards no TD passes.

In the end, Blake Corum emerged as the hero for the Wolverines in OT. He recorded a 17-yard TD run in overtime which turned the tide in favor of Michigan with the final score reading 27-20. Can Harbaugh continue this momentum in the finals?

