WATCH: 'SEC' chants echo as Texas fans boo Big-12 commish Brett Yormark at Championship Game in Arlington

Brett Yormark did not have the best of welcomes after Texas fans booed him with 'SEC' chants during the Big-12 championship game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday. The Longhorns faced the Oklahoma State Cowboys in search of their first conference title since 2009.

The No.7 ranked team in the country ended their 14-year drought by defeating the Cowboys 49-21.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers set the tone for Texas, recording a career-high 452 passing yards with four touchdowns. The team led the game from the first quarter and finished it with a 28-point margin. This win leaves them hoping to qualify for the playoffs while waiting for the result between Alabama and Georgia.

However, the victory did not make as much noise as fans booing Yormark inside the stadium. Watch the video below.

The boos from the fans were louder than what Yormark was trying to say on the microphone, barely audible.

What went wrong for Brett Yormark?

The Big-12 commissioner has held the position since Aug.1, 2022. He became responsible for bringing big media rights to the conference in his early months, partnering with ESPN and Fox Sports. The six-year deal is worth a whopping $2.28 billion and is set to begin in the 2025-26 season.

However, all his hard work went in vain after he made silly remarks and openly supported the Texas Tech Red Raiders before the start of the season. Moreover, the Longhorns leaving for the SEC next season proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Brett Yormark became the antagonist for all the Texas supporters. During the trophy presentation, the fans made it clear with the boos as they look forward to seeing their team in a different conference next season.