WATCH: When Colorado coach Warren Sapp embraced his daredevil persona by catching a python barehanded

Warren Sapp, the fearless Colorado senior quality control analyst, embraced his daredevil persona by catching a python barehanded. A week ago, Coach Prime advised Sapp to put a hold on his risky hobby ahead of a crucial Colorado season.

However, Sapp couldn't resist sharing a video of himself fearlessly catching a python during his wilderness hunting shenanigans. He was also captured teaching the know-how of catching a snake at the Buffs training facility. Have a look:

Last week, Deion Sanders shared a video of Sapp in action, captioning it:

"Will somebody tell @warrensapp we need him this season and we can’t risk a snakebite. As for me, ‘AINT NO WAY! Snakes and Rats I don’t play with."

Despite Sanders' warning, Sapp's love for adventure is thrilling to watch. He even invited Coach Prime to join in on the fun of snake catching.

Warren Sapp expresses his admiration for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has bolstered his coaching team at Colorado by bringing NFL legend Warren Sapp on board. Sapp, a former Super Bowl champion, joined the Buffaloes as a Senior Quality Control Analyst on a $150,000 contract.

This role will see him assist the coaching staff with game preparation and player development. In a video by Well Off Media, Sapp expressed his admiration for Sanders:

“I love this man to death from the first time I saw him… I’ve been a Deion Sanders fan since I was 12 years old. So we all here for the man. Let’s go riding. Championship time!” [10:36]

Despite earlier denials by the university, Sapp confirmed his new position on social media. Concerns have been raised about Sapp's alleged past, particularly by domestic violence advocacy groups.

“By recruiting someone with a history of public allegations of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, they risk promoting violence rather than speaking out against it," said Violence Free Colorado to USA TODAY Sports.

Nevertheless, Sapp's on-field credentials are undeniable. With a 13-year NFL career, he has recorded 96.5 sacks, 573 tackles, and 19 forced fumbles from 198 games. As the Colorado Buffaloes look forward to a successful season, the experience and enthusiasm of Warren Sapp will be a valuable addition to Sanders' coaching roster.

