Warren Sapp is widely considered one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is also a current member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has also spent time as an NFL analyst but is now working on a career as a coach.

It was recently announced that he was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes to join head coach Deion Sanders for the upcoming 2024 college football season. Fans seem to have mixed opinions about the hiring, given Sapp's controversial past. He is surely a legendary football player, but his character has been questioned after being arrested multiple times for allegations of violence.

Here's what some fans are saying about the situation on social media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The comments continued, with fans concerned about how appropriate Sapp was for the job or thinking it would boost their defense:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Warren Sapp has no relevant coaching experience, but Deion Sanders reportedly pushed for the University to hire him to his staff. As many fans have pointed out, being a legendary Hall of Fame Player doesn't necessarily translate to being a good coach. The jobs are quite different, so success in one area may be irrelevant to his outlook as a coach.

Despite this concept, Sapp was officially hired with the job title of Senior Quality Control Analyst, but will also reportedly assist as a defensive line coach, which is of course his positional specialty. Some have questioned his qualifications to do so, while also pointing out how his troubled past could be an issue among the college football players he will be coaching.

Revisiting Hall of Famer Warren Sapp's troubling past

Warren Sapp

When serving as an analyst for the NFL Network in 2010, Warren Sapp was removed from their Super Bowl XLIV coverage team in Florida after being arrested for alleged domestic battery. The charges were dropped, but further allegations came up in 2015.

That year during Super Bowl XLIX coverage in Phoenix, he was arrested after being accused of soliciting and assaulting a prostitute. He pleaded guilty, but the charges were later dismissed. He was also fired by NFL Network after being charged with a misdemeanor in this case.

Later that same year, Sapp was arrested for alleged domestic battery in Las Vegas after his girlfriend accused him of biting her and stomping on her head. He avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal prior to being sentenced.

Further highlighting Warren Sapp's troubled past is that he had to file for bankruptcy in 2010 after reportedly being nearly $2 million behind on child support, alimony, loans, and other legally required payments. His debt reportedly reached nearly $7 million and the bank was forced to auction off his home to recover part of what he owed.

On the positive side, Sapp has reportedly been clear of legal troubles since his last incident in 2015, so he may have turned things around. He will have an opportunity to take another step forward with the Colorado Buffaloes this year, where he will be taking classes in addition to being on Deion Sanders' staff.