“Way to dress up, Jr”: CFB fans roast Deion Sanders Jr. over his fashion choices on the NFL honors red carpet

Deion Sanders Jr. found himself in the spotlight at the NFL Honors, but not for the reasons he’d have hoped for. While his father, Coach Prime, and brother, Shedeur Sanders, embraced a semi-formal look, Bucky went full casual—rocking a t-shirt, track pants, a black sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Naturally, college football fans wasted no time lighting up social media. One X user didn’t hold back, sarcastically commenting,

“Way to dress up, Jr.”

“Damn man, does Jr always walk around with a camera?” one X user wrote.

"Deion Jr only role in the family being the cameraman glazer. That’s tough," one X user tweeted.

"My God, I hope their stylist is in jail," one fan tweeted.

"Deion Sanders Jr. dresses like he’s still a teenager. Bro 30 something years old riding the wave of the gravy train," another fan wrote.

"Deion jr looks like a thug," an X user said.

Coach Prime praises Deion Sanders Jr. for game-changing work

Deion Sanders Jr. has been the driving force behind Colorado football’s media revolution, and Coach Prime ensured that people were aware of this. On Monday, the Colorado HC shared a striking black-and-white photo of his son filming for Well Off Media, giving him a shoutout.

“The 1! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime,” Sanders wrote on Instagram.

While his other sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, handle business on the field, Sanders Jr. helps build Colorado’s brand off it. From behind-the-scenes footage to motivational content that captures the essence of the program run by Coach Prime, the 31-year-old's work has given fans an inside look into Coach Prime's program.

Sanders Jr. even documented the team’s trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show. There’s no denying that Bucky as he is known has been a crucial part of Coach Prime's two-year tenure in Boulder so far.

