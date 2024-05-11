“We appreciate you soooo much” - $14M worth Lane Kiffin thanks fan for recording Taylor Swift’s latest TTPD performance during Era’s tour

Lane Kiffin is thankful for a fan recording of Taylor Swift’s performance during an Era’s Tour concert. A video of the pop star performing a song from her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ went viral on social media. Another posted the video on X and wrote a note of appreciation for the person who managed to record it.

“I hope person that filmed this never hits a red light ever again holy SHIT,” the fan wrote in the X post.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach reshared the video and the sentiments with his X followers. The Swiftie in him came out as he appreciated the recorder for the effort that went into capturing the performance. Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, wrote:

“Yes. We appreciate you soooo much for this.”

The video was originally shared by ‘Update Swift Brasil’ and showed Taylor Swift performing the ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me’ song from her latest album. The concert was held at the La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The pop star wore an elegant white dress with white shoes for the performance and was greeted with loud cheers from the fans present at the arena.

Lane Kiffin has shown his Swiftie side on numerous occasions on social media. When the ‘Tortured Poets Department' album was announced, he had expressed his excitement and love for the 13-time Grammy winner. Apart from heading a college football program, he doesn't forget to keep an eye on the latest happenings around his favorite singer.

Lane Kiffin's reaction to Taylor Swift’s album drop

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album on April 19 and got an almost instantaneous reaction from Lane Kiffin. According to the Rebels boss, he didn't get any sleep after the album came out because he listened to it in one go. He was responding to a meme that suggested Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was trying to learn all the lyrics by heart.

"My nite and morning 😂😂😂😂😂 @taylorswift13 no sleep,” he wrote in a post on X at that time.

According to the pop star, the new album was based on a chapter of her life that now stands closed. She released 16 songs in the album drop and announced an extra 15 in the second installment. Since then, she has been including them in her performances on the Eras Tour and fans, including Lane Kiffin, have been enjoying them.

