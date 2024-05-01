"We just cutting it loose": $1.6M NIL-values Jalen Milroe opens up about Alabama's relaxed atmosphere after Nick Saban

QB Jalen Milroe has opened up about the atmosphere at Alabama after the retirement of long-time coach Nick Saban.

Sabab's anger is not a secret to anyone. From being fired up in the locker room to having a go at former Alabama QB AJ McCarron on the field, it's safe to say that he's a very passionate guy.

Saban created one of the most successful programs in the country. A real testament to his legacy is the 2024 NFL draft, where 10 Alabama players were selected, including Terrion Arnold, JC Latham and more.

After Saban announced his retirement in January, former Washington HC Kalen DeBoer took the reigns. According to Milroe, his approach is quite different from Saban's.

Milroe, with an NIL value of $1.6 million (as per On3), opened up about adjusting to DeBoer's coaching style in a recent interview with "Bussing with the boys:"

"I will say that it's different. It's much different. You know, When coach Saban came in a room and you're talking. ... be quiet. You see coach, shush."

"Imma be real, Coach DeBoer came in everybody kept talking im like what ya'll doing. Everybody kept talking i aint gonna lie. They just laughing kiking and keeping on the conversation."

He added:

"But nothing nothing negative, its just different. I'll say its just like modern to what is it now. Allowing them to be themselves on everyday basis and not being too tight because when a guy is comfortable and free that's when you get the best out of that player.We're just cutting it loose"

What is Nick Saban doing now?

After spending 16 years as a head coach at Alabama, Nick Saban retired after the 2023 CFB season.

After almost six months since the former Alabama coach announced his retirement, the 72-year-old is spending his time doing chores, mastering his golf skills and playing with his grandson.

The thing that CFB fans were most excited about was his first appearance on ESPN's college game day. Fans loved his observations and analysis of the players in the 2024 NFL draft.

Another fan was excited to see a new side of Nick Saban:

Host Rece Davis also shared his thought's on how great Nick Saban was during his first college gameday experience:

"I thought Nick Saban was sensational during the draft and he was so prepared, which comes as no surprise to you guys or anyone else. He had studied tape, he had read stuff on guys. He knew the stuff inside out"

Alabama fans will surely be excited to hear more of Saban's thoughts during the upcoming season of college football, which starts on Aug. 24.