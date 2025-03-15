"We'll be the fastest and most explosive team": Colorado's strength coach pledges to transform Deion Sanders' football team

Deion Sanders made several changes to revamp his coaching staff for the upcoming season. Back in January, he brought in Andreu Swasey as the Colorado Buffaloes' new head of strength and conditioning. While keeping the rest of the S&C department intact, Coach Prime transitioned previous head Maurice Sims as the new director of sports performance.

Andreu Swasey spent the last 15 seasons in the same position with the Miami Hurricanes. With the ongoing offseason, Swasey is putting in the work to get the Buffs team into the best shape of their lives.

The program's official IG shared a video of the S&C head, where he made a commitment to excellence during the 2025 season.

"We got a program. We will be the fastest and most explosive team. Y'all gonna see," Swasey said.

In the video, Swasey provides a brief overview of his career, showcasing clips of him training players at the Colorado facility. He is not the only addition Coach Prime made this offseason.

Deion Sanders also brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the team's new RB coach. The Buffs now have three HOF coaches on the staff, including Coach Prime himself and senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp.

Sanders continued bringing in retired NFL stars to the staff to help his players develop under some of the best in the league. He also hired 5x Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as the OL coach and Domata Peko as the DL coach.

Andreu Swasey shares fiery motivational speech with Deion Sanders' team

While with the Hurricanes, Andreu Swasey developed several young players into talented NFL stars. He is now looking to do the same in Boulder with the Buffs.

During an off-season meeting with the team, the S&C head shared some inspirational words to motivate and stimulate them for the new season and emphasize the importance of self-discipline.

"They key to success, as a coach, I'm saying as a strength coach and I'm watching them work. They self-policed. They made sure everybody did their reps... My best players were my hardest workers," Swasey said. "So guys that we count on, you can count on them from the weight room, from conditioning, they always out front. They are the toughest. Your best players got to be your hardest workers."

This year will be Deion Sanders' first campaign without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, by his side on the team. It will be interesting to see if the Colorado Buffaloes can compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs with a revamped team and coaching staff.

