"We here to prove a lot of people wrong,": Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter reveal how criticism helped them defy odds and imbibe a winning mentality

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter haven't stopped making headlines after an impeccable display in Week 1. Sanders and Hunter emerged as the Colorado Buffaloes stars with a 45-42 upset against TCU Horned Frogs. They have now defeated Nebraska, scoring a 36-14.

Travis and Shedeur sat down with Desmond Howard on ESPN College Gameday. They engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation, mentioning their journey, struggles and their intent to work harder and go bigger.

In the conversation, Hunter talked about his thoughts on defying critics and how he handles them. The Buffs star elaborated on his dynamic with the critics who, overturned their narratives after his major display. He said:

"The haters get us started. That's the best feeling. You go out there and prove somebody wrong, now they want to be on your side."

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have visibly amazing chemistry on and off the field. Shedeur Sanders sheds light on his thoughts about the haters as well, saying:

"We are just here to prove a lot of people wrong. We really just stand for a purpose. We just have a reason to play."

Deion Sanders Sons Making Colorado Proud

Deion Sanders was equally impressed with Travis Hunter's performance as the Colorado fans. The Week 1 and now their second upset has set a wave of thrill, all leading to Head Coach Prime.

Sanders referred to Hunter as his 'other son' alongside Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who play for the Buffs. Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders transitioned from Jackson State to Colorado. Coach Prime started the HC role in Dec 2022 for the Buffaloes also bringing in Hunter from JSU.

The CFB 2023 season has seen some jaw-dropping performances even though it's only Week 2. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' forceful display has stunned many, but their strong mindset is sure to be a gift from Deion Sanders.

