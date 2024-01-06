"We're counting on him": Washington HC Kalen DeBoer gives a positive update on RB Dillon Johnson ahead of Michigan showdown

Dillon Johnson and the Washington Huskies are gearing up for the biggest contest of the 2023 college football season as they take on the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship game on Jan. 8. The running back has become one of the key players for the Huskies this season, but has been dealing with a foot injury since October.

Despite the pain, Johnson has been a reliable and productive runner for the No. 2 Huskies, leading the team with 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had a crucial role in the 37-31 CFP semifinal win over No. 3 Texas, where he scored two touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards.

However, Johnson's status for the title game was uncertain after he aggravated his injury in the final drive against Texas. He left the field limping and did not return. The question is if he could play against No. 1 Michigan, which has one of the best defenses in the country.

Fortunately for Huskies fans, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer had some good news Friday on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

"He's working through it each and every day," DeBoer said. "We're counting on him, and I know he's doing everything he can to be the best he can be (against Michigan in Houston) on Monday."

Johnson's presence on the field will be a huge boost for the Huskies, who want to win their first national title since 1991.

Dillon Johnson's year-old son, 'Little DJ,' serves as his source of motivation

If Dillon Johnson plays in the CFP national championship, he will have a big test against Michigan's defense, which leads the country in defense yards average (243.1). Johnson, who won three straight state titles with St. Joe, has said he is motivated by his 1-year-old son, ‘Little DJ’ (Dillon Alexander Johnson Jr.).

"Every time I wake up in the morning, I think of him," Dillon said. "When I think about who I’m doing all of this for, I think of my son."

The 22-year-old star has been healing from various knee, hamstring and foot injuries since Washington’s 34-31 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1. However, Dillon Johnson is eager to play the final contest of the 2023 season with the Huskies in front of Little DJ.

