"We’re going to beat the p*ss out of Alabama” - Barstools' Dave Portnoy trash talks Bama nation after betting $1,000,000 on Michigan in the Rose Bowl

In a surprising turn of events, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has re-entered the world of sports betting with a jaw-dropping $1 million wager on Michigan to triumph over Alabama in the upcoming Rose Bowl.

Portnoy, who had previously declared his retirement from gambling after a substantial loss on the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, has resurfaced with a bold proclamation and a massive bet that has ignited speculation and anticipation.

With the Rose Bowl matchup pitting No. 1 Michigan against No. 4 Alabama, Portnoy has stirred the pot with a declaration that has fans and critics buzzing.

"We're better, we're more physical, your QB can't throw, we're going to beat the piss out of Alabama," Dave Portnoy said in a video posted on X.

The 110th edition of the Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Dave Portnoy's $1 million bet

After a week of claiming to have quit gambling, Dave Portnoy shocked the sports community by announcing his intention to place a staggering $1 million bet on his alma mater, the University of Michigan, in the Rose Bowl semifinal against SEC champions Alabama.

"I will be betting 1 million on Michigan. That's how confident I am," Portnoy posted on X.

This unexpected return to wagering after a public declaration of retirement has raised eyebrows and fueled discussions about the outcome of the highly anticipated matchup.

The rollercoaster of Portnoy's gambling journey

Dave Portnoy's journey in sports betting has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Having experienced a significant loss in a previous wager on the Buffalo Bills, he had declared retirement only to return with an even bolder move.

Portnoy's penchant for quitting and unretiring from gambling, as he candidly admitted, adds an intriguing layer to his latest $1 million bet on Big Ten champion Michigan. His past frustrations with the College Football Playoff committee and his vocal support for Florida State add context to his determined stance against Alabama.

The Michigan-Alabama showdown

As the date for the Rose Bowl draws near, Portnoy's bold proclamation has added an extra layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated matchup. Michigan, seeking to overcome a semifinal jinx, faces the formidable challenge of taking on the perennial powerhouse led by the legendary Nick Saban.

Portnoy's words have set the stage for a clash between two college football giants and between the spirited confidence of a Barstool figurehead and the proven track record of Alabama.