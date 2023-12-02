Who are Georgia-Alabama announcers in the SEC Championship Game today on CBS? 

Georgia versus Alabama will be the 2023 SEC championship game, and fans couldn't be more excited. Two of the best programs in the nation (one of them gunning for a three-peat) will finally meet to see who truly runs the conference. However, this matchup is also putting the Crimson Tide in an unfamiliar light.

That unfamiliar light is that they're the underdogs heading into this game – even if only by a slight margin. Nick Saban is used to being the one to beat, but while this standing is a bit weird, it's perhaps not new to Saban and Alabama as a whole. His teams have been an underdog three times since the 2010 season.

That might not be too impressive, but the context is that for the past 13 years, the Tide have been favorites in 190 games. So that's 190-of-193 – an insane stat if you think about it. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows this all too well and is poised to remind his boys to stay focused and never waver. Because if there's one team you couldn't get caught napping about, it's Alabama.

Georgia vs Alabama announcers today

The broadcast team on CBS will be led by Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson.

What time is the Georgia-Alabama championship game today?

Georgia vs Alabama is slated for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Georgia vs Alabama SEC championship game?

For the Crimson Tide, securing a victory in the SEC championship game is imperative to secure a spot in this year's College Football Playoff. On the other hand, the Bulldogs are poised to make the playoff, irrespective of the game's outcome. So fans should expect 'Bama to play with chips on their shoulders for the first time in a long while.

Perhaps no other player on the field that day would embody the underdog spirit like Jalen Milroe. Since the clamors of him being benched earlier this season due to his slump, he has rebounded in a major way and is once again the starting QB Alabama wants him to be. His abilities will probably make him the perfect antithesis to Georgia's Carson Beck at the QB position. And it's also likely that the Tide's success will hinge on Milroe playing out of his mind.

As for Georgia, they're getting their biggest challenge of the season after winning that *close* game over Missouri. Almost nobody else was able to come close since. But then again, they don't want to get caught looking forward to the CFP, because winning or losing this SEC title game will probably still guarantee their spot there.