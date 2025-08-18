  • home icon
  Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops hilarious take on daughter Landry in IG story

"We are both wrong": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops hilarious take on daughter Landry in IG story

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:13 GMT
Image Credit: @olemissfb/Instagram, @landrykiffin/Instagram
Image Credit: @olemissfb/Instagram, @landrykiffin/Instagram

The Ole Miss HC, Lane Kiffin, never misses a chance to take shots at his 20-year-old daughter, Landry Kiffin, on social media. She is often seen attending the Rebels game and also flaunting her stylish outfits on her Instagram account.

This time, the 50-year-old gave fans another glimpse into his playful relationship with Landry through a lighthearted Instagram story. Sharing a skit of Jimmy Fallon, which had the caption:

"My daughter and I when neither one of us wants to admit fault but we are also the same person...we are both wrong."
Image Credit: @thereallanekiffin/Instagram
Image Credit: @thereallanekiffin/Instagram
His candid comment showed a fun side to father-daughter arguments that are both relatable and hilarious to many of his fans. This is not the first time the coach has shared a playful shot at his daughter. He once called her delicate like a "hand grenade."

Fans will see more of Landry Kiffin in the upcoming college football games.

Lane Kiffin throws jabs at Auburn's play-calling structure

The Ole Miss coach not only teases his daughter but also other college football personalities and teams. On August 14, he came across Auburn's latest unique collaborative play-calling technique for their team's offense. There would be different coaches handling specific downs, and the head coach retaining ultimate authority.

Upon seeing the strategy, Lane Kiffin could not keep himself from making a humorous remark while also trying to erase a doubt. He questioned Auburn by writing on X:

"So does a 4th coach call 4th downs??"

Although Kiffin lightheartedly raised questions about the play, it is yielding great results for the Auburn squad. As for the Ole Miss Rebels and their coach, they are less than a week away from the 2025-26 college football season. The team will play its first game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against Georgia State on August 30.

Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Neha Joshi
