"We are both wrong": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops hilarious take on daughter Landry in IG story

The Ole Miss HC, Lane Kiffin, never misses a chance to take shots at his 20-year-old daughter, Landry Kiffin, on social media. She is often seen attending the Rebels game and also flaunting her stylish outfits on her Instagram account. This time, the 50-year-old gave fans another glimpse into his playful relationship with Landry through a lighthearted Instagram story. Sharing a skit of Jimmy Fallon, which had the caption:&quot;My daughter and I when neither one of us wants to admit fault but we are also the same person...we are both wrong.&quot;Image Credit: @thereallanekiffin/Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis candid comment showed a fun side to father-daughter arguments that are both relatable and hilarious to many of his fans. This is not the first time the coach has shared a playful shot at his daughter. He once called her delicate like a &quot;hand grenade.&quot;Fans will see more of Landry Kiffin in the upcoming college football games.Lane Kiffin throws jabs at Auburn's play-calling structureThe Ole Miss coach not only teases his daughter but also other college football personalities and teams. On August 14, he came across Auburn's latest unique collaborative play-calling technique for their team's offense. There would be different coaches handling specific downs, and the head coach retaining ultimate authority. Upon seeing the strategy, Lane Kiffin could not keep himself from making a humorous remark while also trying to erase a doubt. He questioned Auburn by writing on X: &quot;So does a 4th coach call 4th downs??&quot;Although Kiffin lightheartedly raised questions about the play, it is yielding great results for the Auburn squad. As for the Ole Miss Rebels and their coach, they are less than a week away from the 2025-26 college football season. The team will play its first game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against Georgia State on August 30.