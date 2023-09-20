“Well done gentlemen” - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacts to record TV ratings for ESPN College Gameday in Boulder

The football fan in Dwayne Johnson is loving the good times that college football has to offer these days. Especially the week 3 game in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes took on Colorado State in a nail-biting encounter on Saturday and the numbers coming out of it have got 'The Rock' raising his glass.

The wrestling legend turned actor reacted to the TV ratings record set for ESPN's College gameday coverage in Boulder. And his reaction showed the amount of fun he had watching the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

So what exactly did Dwayne Johnson have to say about the classic clash?

Dwayne Johnson toasts the Rocky Mountain Showdown ratings

Fans loved the show as Coach Prime Deion Sanders led his team to a come-from-behind win over archrivals Colorado State in Boulder on Saturday.

And the fan enthusiasm was evident in the record TV ratings that the ESPN College gameday coverage got that day. And that included Dwayne Johnson too.

Reacting to the ESPN tweet revealing the record ratings, the XFL owner thanked the network for the fun he had watching the coverage.

"Well done gentlemen. Way to deliver good times on Game Day. Thanks for the fun! @espn #peopleschamp," Johnson posted on X.

The Buffaloes were 11 points behind in the fourth quarter but managed to force double overtime, thanks to QB Shedeur Sanders' ice veins in the dying moments.

Sanders' led the team to an overtime victory, keeping his father's perfect start to life in Colorado going. But what do the numbers say about the fan enthusiasm for that particular game?

ESPN reveals staggering numbers

ESPN revealed the TV ratings that the Rocky Mountain Showdown garnered and they are staggering, to say the least.

According to official reports, the gameday coverage received an average of 2.3 million viewers.

That's not all. In the final hour of the game, that number rose to an eye-popping 3 million. Coach Prime effect?

Ever since Deion Sanders came into the Buffaloes program, it has grown at an exponential rate.

The University of Colorado sold out the season tickets for the 2023 football season in a blink of an eye. They are also getting a record number of fans into the stadium every week. And why not, The team is performing every Saturday.

The program that won just one game in the whole of last season is unbeaten after three games this time around.

Coach Prime has certainly brought back the hype in Colorado. And Dwayne Johnson is loving the ride.