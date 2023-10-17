What is the best Oregon football uniform of all time?

The Oregon Ducks are not only a college football powerhouse; they're also renowned for their often unorthodox yet stylish uniforms over the years.

The best Oregon football uniform of all time is the light green and yellow combination from the 2014 season. It was a throwback from the 1994 season and was a more traditional combo with its complementary colors.

Honorable mentions must go to the 2014 Apple green uniforms from the Rose Bowl that seemed crisp with a shade of green. It helped that they won the game handily against the Florida State Seminoles.

Another mention goes to the 2007 Green and Yellow combo, which was a throwback to the 1998 design but with a more modern finish. These uniforms were worn against the California Bears in a Pac-12 clash.

The Ducks recently unveiled the eggshell uniforms for their clash against the Washington Huskies, which they narrowly lost 36-33.

Alongside the AP preseason poll, CFB fans highly anticipate the release of the Ducks' uniform combinations before the season begins. Their uniform this season will incorporate black, green, yellow and white in different patterns and designs.

When the Colorado Buffaloes visited the Autzen Stadium, the Ducks wore heat-activated, color-changing Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks. The creativity never stops.

How many different Oregon duck uniforms are there?

According to Football USA, the Ducks have more than 400 possible uniform combinations and have never repeated a uniform combination since 2010, leading to them getting the nickname 'Uniform University.'

Who provides Oregon Ducks uniforms?

The Ducks' uniforms are provided by Nike who renewed their contract with the program in 2017 in a deal reportedly worth $88 million over 11 years.

What do the Oregon Ducks do with their uniforms?

The Ducks have four ways to get rid of their excess uniforms or leftovers after a season.

The first and most popular option is via an online auction to raise money for the 'Duck Athletic Fund'. The second is giving them away to the players who used them.

The third option is the annual garage sale for leftover uniforms, and the last option is the uniforms being given out to ill children who are fans of the team.

Whether or not the Ducks win a championship under coach Dan Lanning, their tradition of flashy, memorable uniforms is one of the best tangents of modern college football.