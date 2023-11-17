What channel is the Alabama vs Chattanooga game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Chattanooga Mocs at the legendary Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Week 12 game.

While this Alabama vs Chattanooga game could look like it's in the Tide's bag, one shouldn't forget that the Mocs are 7-3 on the year. They're in third place behind Mercer and Furman in the Southern Conference, but they've never faced an opponent of Alabama's caliber before. And that's something that could play a major part in this game.

As for the Crimson Tide, they're 9-1 on the year and are looking stronger every game. Nick Saban has managed to lead his team again into title contention, but they'd do well not to underestimate the Mocs heading into this game.

What channel is the Alabama vs Chattanooga game on?

TV Channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN+/ESPN+ will be the broadcast network to air Alabama vs Chattanooga. Live streaming is available on Fubo TV.

Alabama vs Chattanooga start time

Date: November 18

November 18 Kickoff time: 12 pm ET

The official kickoff time for the Alabama vs Chattanooga college football matchup is 12 pm ET.

Alabama quarterback situation

For now, Alabama QB1 Jalen Milroe has his starting job locked with how he responded to criticisms of his early-season performance.

A good chunk of Milroe's recent successes can be attributed to the Tide's O-line, who had an excellent game protecting their QB against Kentucky (zero sacks). That was the first time all year that Milroe or his backup, Ty Simpson, weren't sacked at all.

With 2,070 pass yards on the year (333 rushing) and a total of 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, Alabama's QB1 is filling up the stat sheet on the regular. Now, if 'Bama's O-line can once again protect him long enough to create on offense, they won't have much trouble winning this game.

Chattanooga quarterback situation

Chase Artopoeus might not be a household name, but he has better stats on the year than his Alabama matchup. So far, he's logged this split: 2,672 pass yards on 187-of-298 attempts, alongside 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His last game versus Furman also saw him tally this stat line: 289 pass yards on 20-of-38 attempts, with two touchdowns. The only thing glaring is that he was sacked five times in total -- something the Mocs need to fix on game day.