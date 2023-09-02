What channel is the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on today? When, where & how to watch Tide's Week 1 game

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide start their season with a clash against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide are overwhelming favorites for this clash. However, the Blue Raiders finished last season with an 8-5 overall and 4-4 record in Conference USA and won the Hawaii Bowl against San Diego State.

After weeks of being evasive on the QB issue, Saban finally named sophomore Jalen Milroe the starting quarterback. Ty Simpson, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, and Dylan Lonergan will back him up.

Rick Stockstill is entering season No.18 as a head coach and is ranked No. 4 longest-serving among the tenured coaches in college football. He has to replace quarterback Chase Cunningham and three receivers from last year's team.

The sides have met thrice, with the Crimson Tide winning all three. The last meeting was in 2015, with the game ending 39-34 in favor of the Tide.

What channel is Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on today?

TV channel (national): SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: ESPN & Fubo apps

The meeting between Alabama and Middle Tennessee will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, September, 2

Saturday, September, 2 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama quarterback situation

Tide coach Nick Saban finally named sophomore Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback for the clash against Middle Tennessee.

A few days before the game, Saban's comments signaled that the quarterback situation hadn't been fully resolved yet.

“I want all of our players to continue to compete, continue to compete for playing time, to try to play at the highest level," Saban said. "And I don’t want anybody on our team to think they're a backup player or whatever.”

According to the head coach, Jalen Milroe winning the starting spot might be a temporary reprieve.

"We're going one day at a time," Saban said. "We're repping the players. And regardless of what happens in this game ... just because whoever starts in the first game doesn't mean that you don't have to continue to compete and play throughout the season, including quarterback."