What channel is the Army vs Air Force game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

To say that the opposite ends of the week 10 Army vs Air Force college football game are insane is an understatement. And you'll see why in a bit.

On one hand, you have the boys from West Point having won only two games out of eight this season. They've also lost five straight games heading to this matchup, in which they're the clear underdogs.

On the opposite side, the Air Force has blitzed everybody so far, leading to an undefeated record in eight games. One could argue that the Falcons didn't have stiff competition yet, but with the Army, they're not likely to find that anytime soon. That is, of course, if the Black Knights can actually pull off an upset.

What channel is the Army vs Air Force game on?

TV Channel: CBSSN

Livestream: Fubo TV

CBSSN will be the broadcast network to air the Army vs Air Force college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Army vs Air Force start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Army vs Air Force college football matchup is 2:30 PM E.T.

Army quarterback situation

Multiple names have suited up at the quarterback position for the Army in this season. They've given freshman Larry Robinson his minutes. Moreover, Champ Harris and Bryson Daily has also seen action for the Black Knights. So for now, it's a bit uncertain how head coach Jeff Monken will approach his QB situation ahead of the Army vs Air Force tussle in Denver.

Earlier this season, Bryson Daily was named as the starting QB but had a terrible game against UMass. He tallied 28 pass yards and two interceptions on 3-for-13 from the field. The best passer during that game for the Army was Champ Harris, but even his stats (92 pass yards, 5-for-7) were not that great.

Air Force quarterback situation

Zachary Larrier was named the starting QB for the Air Force Falcons and was doing well before he suffered a major injury in Week 7 and has been temporarily replaced by Jensen Jones.

Jones, on the other hand, has been a non-factor in the four games he's played this year as Larrier's substitute.