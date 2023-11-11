What channel is the Auburn vs Arkansas game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

We continue week 11 of college football action with this clash featuring Auburn vs Arkansas. And just like a lot of other games on this week's slate, there's not a lot of confidence that this matchup will go either way.

Here's why. Auburn, while not exactly doing well on the season at 5-4, is facing an Arkansas team that's barely found their stride all year. Granted, the Razorbacks finally won (over Florida, no less) after losing six straight games. But they're the clear underdogs in this game and it's not even close.

As for the Tigers, they're currently on a two-game streak with recent victories over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. These two teams are far from good ones but hey, a win is a win, right? That said, here's what you need to know if you want to catch this game live.

What channel is the Auburn vs Arkansas game on?

TV Channel: SECN

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Auburn vs Arkansas college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Auburn vs Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 4 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Auburn vs Arkansas college football matchup is 4 PM E.T.

Auburn quarterback situation

There's still three more games left on the season. But one could argue that Auburn QB1 Payton Thorne has regressed since his excellent statistical year back in 2021. But he's still the best passer the Tigers have and he did contribute well in the team's last two wins.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is still standing behind his QB1 choice, considering how the Tigers has had troubles at that position for almost the entire year. When asked about why Auburn switched backup Robby Ashford and Thorne multiple times throughout the season, Freeze said this (via Sports Illustrated):

"It was more 'this is what we're going to offensively,' and I believe Payton's skillsets are the most prepared for what we're doing," Freeze said. "It's not a negative toward anybody else, I think when you talk about playing with tempo, setting our protections, throwing accuracy with footballs, and understanding coverages, I think he's the farthest along in that. I think Holden (Geriner) had one heck of a week last week, and he can really spin it. He's probably one that... I think he's got a bright future."

Arkansas quarterback situation

KJ Jefferson was the big hero that finally helped end the Razorbacks' losing skid in their recent win over the Gators. That win basically helped keep Arkansas' hopes of qualifying for a Bowl game alive, even if they're right at the bottom of the standings right now.

Jefferson tallied 255 pass yards on 20-for-31 (64.5 CMP%) in that game, including a four-yard pass that sealed the game in the dreaded Swamp in Gainesville.