What channel is the Clemson vs North Carolina game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Week 12 of college football action continues with Clemson vs North Carolina clashing at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Drake Maye and the Tar Heels look to put the "finishing touches" on the Tigers' season (they're already out of the CFP picture). Dabo Swinney's boys have pride to play for, especially as they're playing at home.

UNC has an excellent 8-2 record on the season and is coming off back-to-back wins, including a double OT thriller over Duke. However, there's a tiny bit of wrinkle heading into this game, as they're 1-1 on the road against a Clemson team that's 5-1 at home.

As for the Tigers, they wanted to have a better season than this. At 6-4, they're in the lower half of the standings but are on a two-game win streak of their own.

What channel is the Clemson vs North Carolina game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Clemson vs North Carolina college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Clemson vs North Carolina start time

Date: November 18

Kickoff time: 3:30 pm E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Clemson vs North Carolina college football matchup is 3:30 pm E.T.

Clemson quarterback situation

There's zero doubt that despite the Tigers' relative struggles this season, Cade Klubnik is doing well as the starting QB.

Klubnik's last game versus Georgia Tech saw him tally 205 pass yards (20 rushing) on 22-of-34 attempts, with four touchdowns and one interception. This is more or less just window dressing at this point now, though. He will be more than skilled and talented enough to go up against Drake Maye head-to-head.

North Carolina quarterback situation

Drake Maye's stellar performance this year has been the talk of Tar Heels football for a while, and for good reason.

He was huge in UNC's 2OT win over Duke, where he logged 342 pass yards on 28-of-43 attempts, with one touchdown and interception apiece. Maye's been instrumental in the Tar Heels' two-game win streak after dropping two straight. However, he's going up against one of the best passing defenses in the nation.

Clemson ranks eighth in opponent completion%, third in yards per pass and ninth in pass yards per game. It will be one of the tougher nuts to crack for Maye and the Tar Heels this season.