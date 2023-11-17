What channel is the Colorado vs Washington State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

In this Week 12 clash featuring Colorado vs Washington State, two teams with identical records (4-6) battle it out to see who breaks out of their slump first. But one could argue that the Cougars are a little bit worse for the wear than the Buffs.

Washington State is in the middle of a massive six-game losing skid. They haven't won since that big upset of 10th-ranked Oregon State early in September. And another lowlight of this skid is them dropping a game to the lowly Stanford Cardinal and the Cal Golden Bears, which is more than enough proof of their struggles all year.

As for Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, they're on a four-game losing skid themselves. And just like Washington State, the Buffs also fell to Stanford during their skid, but that's far from their only problem. Even if they do have a Heisman contender in Shedeur Sanders, Colorado remains without the other massive half of their offense as cornerback Travis Hunter is still struggling after coming back from injury.

What channel is the Colorado vs Washington State game on?

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: Fubo TV

FS1 will be the broadcast network to air the Colorado vs Washington State college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Colorado vs Washington State start time

Date: November 17

Kickoff time: 10:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Colorado vs Washington State college football matchup is 10:30 PM E.T.

Colorado quarterback situation

Shedeur Sanders has been more or less his usual elite self for the Buffs despite the team's recent struggles. He remains one of the best QBs in the nation, but he hasn't had a lot of help from his team -- and this is evident in just how many times he gets sacked.

Colorado's O-line remains sub-par in terms of protecting Sanders and letting him use his talent and skills to create on offense. In the Buffs' last four losses, they let their QB1 get sacked a total of 18 times. For the entire season, Colorado's QB Sacked % is 121st in the nation, and things haven't improved much.

Sanders' sheer talent is just not enough to carry them if they don't get this part of their team sorted out.

Washington State quarterback situation

Fans shouldn't let the bright lights shining on Shedeur Sanders distract them from what Cameron Ward has been doing all year for the Cougars.

Ward's last four games, even if they were all losses, saw him pass for 438, 315, 241, and 354 yards on respectable completion percentages. But he more or less has the same fortunes as Sanders when it comes to getting sacked. So that's another thing he has in common with his counterpart over at Boulder.