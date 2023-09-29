Michael Irvin outlines why Shedeur Sanders could be the next Joe Burrow

One of the most polarizing quarterbacks in all of college football is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Through the Buffaloes' first four games of the season, Sanders has thrown for 1,410 yards, which is second in the country. He's also completed 130 passes for 11 touchdowns and he's on pace to break multiple program records for Colorado.

As Sanders has become a superstar of his own, many have discussed him being an NFL prospect.

In an apperance on Undisputed, Former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin compared Sanders to Joe Burrow. He also compared USC's Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes.

Irvin said Wiliams has a more talented skill set, while Sanders has more poise in the pocket.

"Patrick Mahomes is Williams, and Joe Burrow, that is Shedeur Sanders. When you talk about the talent skill set they have, you know that Williams runs around like Patrick Mahomes and is gifted a thrower as anybody. And he fell up into the perfect place for him in his game and his skill set USC.

"Shedeur Sanders is just like Joe Burrow, sits in the pocket. He's the natural. He's a quarterback that's athletic, not an athletic quarterback. Just enough talent to move out of the way standing in that pocket, he would stare down the gun and deliver the ball. ... They both gonna make $17 million a year."

Being compared to either Mahomes or Burrow is a good thing, and both Sanders and Williams seem like promising prospects.

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado have another tough matchup this weekend vs. USC

Shedeur Sanders vs. Colorado v Oregon

All eyes will be on Saturday noon's matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans. The No. 8-ranked Trojans are 4-0, and the 2022 Heisman winner, Caleb Williams is playing lights out.

The Trojans are currently 21.5 point home favorites with 89% of people on ESPN predicting them to win. They've earned victories over San Jose State, Nevada, Stanford and Arizona State this season.

The Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season last week. After starting the season 3-0, they got blown out by the Oregon Ducks 42-6.

This week is a big week for both programs. The Trojans are trying to continue their perfect season, while Colorado will look to bounce back from an embarassing loss.

