What channel is the FCS championship game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Montana vs South Dakota State showdown

The top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies (13-1) will face off in the FCS national championship game on Sunday.

Last year, South Dakota State achieved an impressive record of 14-1, ultimately securing the FCS championship. In contrast, Montana finished 8-5.

Looking at their head-to-head series, Montana has been dominant, leading 8-0. The most recent encounter took place in 2015, in the first round of the FCS playoffs in Missoula, which Montana won 24-17.

The FCS national championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

What channel is the FCS championship game on?

Live Stream: The FCS championship game can be accessed via live stream on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network and Westwood One.

For real-time updates, followers can tune in to the NCAA's official website at ncaa.com.

Additionally, the live commentary featuring Ted Emrich, Ryan Leaf and Taylor Davis will be available on westwoodonesports.com.

Audiences can also catch the action on the Varsity Network app or the TuneIn app on their mobile devices. A preview of the story will be available on gogriz.com.

TV Channel: The game will be broadcast on ABC/ESPN+. For radio coverage, listeners can tune in to WNAX-AM 570 or check Jackrabbit radio affiliates for live commentary.

What time is the Montana vs. South Dakota FCS championship game?

Date: Sunday.

Time: The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and will be broadcast on ABC. For viewers in the Eastern Time (ET) zone, the game will start at 2 p.m.

What to expect in the FCS championship game?

South Dakota State is led by Jimmy Rogers, who is in his first year. Montana is guided by the experienced Bobby Hauck, who is in his 13th year with a coaching record of 129-35.

Here's what you can expect from the game:

Montana thrives in an underdog role and is known for bringing a good game plan to the field. The Grizzlies are aiming to add to their history of two national titles won between 1995-2023.

On the flip side, the Jackrabbits are the reigning champions and have been dominant in recent years, with a 28-game winning streak.

Who will be the starting QB for Montana in the FCS championship game?

The starting quarterback for Montana, Clifton McDowell, has been exceptional this season, winning all 11 games he started and leading the Griz to a 10-game winning streak since he became the full-time starter on Sept. 30 against Idaho State.

In the 2023 season, McDowell has thrown 13 touchdown passes, had three interceptions and accumulated a total of 1,861 yards.

Who will be the starting QB for South Dakota in the FCS championship game?

For three seasons straight, Jackrabbit quarterback Mark Gronowski has been the architect of their path to Frisco. He piloted SDSU to the 2022 FCS championship, and his 2023 campaign was a masterclass: 2,883 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 4 picks.

Now, Gronowski will be aiming to reignite that magic at Toyota Stadium, where he earned MVP honors in last year's title game.

Montana 2023 schedule before facing South Dakota

DATE OPPONENT RESULT September 2 Butler W 35-20 September 9 @ Utah Tech W 43-13 September 16 Ferris State W 17-10 September 23 Northern Arizona L 28-14 September 30 Idaho State W 28-20 October 7 @ UC Davis W 31-23 October 14 @ Idaho W 23-21 October 28 Northern Colorado W 40-0 November 4 Sacramento State W 34-7 November 11 @ Portland State W 34-10 November 18 Montana State W 37-7 December 2 Delaware W 49-19 December 8 Furman W 35-28 December 16 North Dakota State W 31-29

South Dakota 2023 schedule before facing Montana

DATE OPPONENT RESULT Aug 31 Western Oregon 45-7 Sep 9 Montana State 20-16 Sep 16 Drake 70-7 Sep 30 North Dakota 42-21 Oct 7 Illinois State 40-21 Oct 14 RV Northern Iowa 41-6 Oct 21 Southern Illinois 17-10 Oct 28 South Dakota 37-3 Nov 4 North Dakota State 33-16 Nov 11 Youngstown State 34-0 Nov 18 Missouri State 35-17 Dec 2 Mercer 41-0 Dec 9 Villanova 23-12 Dec 15 UAlbany 59-0

