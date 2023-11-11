What channel is the Florida vs LSU game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The legendary Tiger Stadium will be the venue for one of the marquee matchups of week 11 in college football: Florida vs LSU. This game pits two well-known SEC stalwarts after having relatively slow campaigns this year.

On one hand, we got the Florida Gators who are currently 5-4 on the season. There's not much of a difference between this year and last year in terms of their overall win-loss performance. After all, they were a paltry 6-7 in 2022 and the team itself hasn't been a contender for a while. 2023 seems to haven't highlighted any positives from the Gators lately, and that's saying it lightly.

As for LSU, they're at 6-3 and at the top half of the SEC West standings, just below Ole Miss and Alabama. Coach Brian Kelly's squad are on their way to at least be as good as they were last year. But one could say that Tigers fans did want an improvement for this season, which they're not getting.

Either way, here's everything you need to know if you want to catch this game live.

What channel is the Florida vs LSU game on?

TV Channel: SECN

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Florida vs LSU college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Florida vs LSU start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Florida vs LSU college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Florida quarterback situation

Graham Mertz' sort of "comeback" after being hampered during his Wisconsin days is something to behold. He's so far tallied 2,409 pass yards this year on 221-of-299 attempts, which includes 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Even in the Gators' two straight losses to Georgia and lowly Arkansas, he's been a key player despite his team not being able to capitalize.

For now, there seems to be no direct indication that Mertz' starting QB position will be upended by any backups come game day.

LSU quarterback situation

LSU QB1 Jayden Daniels is a Heisman hopeful and his stats are showing it all. We're not going to focus on his numbers here, as we all know what he can do. But as Tigers fans should know, he's a bit on the mend after that recent loss against Alabama.

Daniels absorbed a hard blow to the head during the game, prompting the team to put him in the concussion protocol. When asked about his QB1's status for the Florida game, Brian Kelly had this to say (via Yahoo Sports):

“I would consider him day-to-day, he’s going through the injury protocol and he’s made improvements,” Kelly said. “But this is a process that we’ll just have to see how it plays out from day-to-day but I can tell you he’s made some progress.”