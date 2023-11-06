Top 10 college football QBs after Week 10 ft. Jalen Milroe, Michael Penix Jr. and more

The 2023 college football season is through 10 weeks, and with just three more weeks of the regular season remaining, some quarterbacks have stood out above the rest.

Entering this season, Caleb Williams was hailed as the best quarterback in college football, as he was the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. But through 10 weeks, other quarterbacks have been better.

Let's take a look at the top 10 quarterbacks after Week 10.

Top 10 college football quarterbacks after Week 10

#1, Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Michael Penix is the best quarterback in college football and is the favorite to win the Heisman.

Penix has led Washington to a 9-0 record and will likely play in the Pac-12 championship game, with the College Football Playoff spot a definite possibility.

Penix is 225 for 324 for 3,201 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

#2, Bo Nix - Oregon

Bo Nix is in his fifth season of college football, and he's playing his best this year.

Nix has led the Ducks to an 8-1 record and will likely play in the Pac-12 championship game. If Oregon wins out, Nix may guide the school to the College Football Playoff.

Nix is 235 for 301 for 2,723 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.

#3, Jayden Daniels - LSU

Jayden Daniels won't be in the Heisman conversation because the LSU Tigers are 6-3, but that is not because of the quarterback's play.

Daniels is 178 for 247 for 2,792 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. In his final college season, he's playing the best football of his career.

#4, Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Jalen Milroe has had his struggles as the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, but he has since turned it around and has been one of the best QBs this season.

Milroe is 114 for 176 for 1,836 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 297 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 carries.

#5, J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

J.J. McCarthy doesn't have a flashy name like Michael Penix or Caleb Williams, but the Michigan Wolverines quarterback has been solid this season.

McCarthy is 156 for 206 for 2,134 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

#6, Jordan Travis - Florida State

Jordan Travis is in his sixth college season and fourth at Florida State, but he's playing the best football of his career.

Travis has led FSU to a perfect 9-0 record and is a legit title contender. This season, the QB is 186 for 289 for 2,469 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.

#7, Carson Beck - Georgia

Carson Beck was a relative unknown entering this season, as he won the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback job after Stetson Bennett went to the NFL.

Under Beck, the Bulldogs have continued to dominate as the QB is 213 for 295 for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

#8, Caleb Williams - USC

Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman winner, but he has been up-and-down this season.

Williams will likely remain the No. 1 pick this season, but the USC Trojans quarterback is 216 for 312 for 2,958 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

#9, Drake Maye - UNC

UNC quarterback Drake Maye had Heisman expectations this season, which isn't the case.

However, Maye has been solid this season as the QB is 203 for 308 for 2,803 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

#10, Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart is in his second season as the starting quarterback at Ole Miss and has led the Rebels to an 8-1 record.

Dart is 160 for 244 for 2,467 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.