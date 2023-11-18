What channel is the Georgia State vs LSU game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

PUBLISH 24 HRS BEFORE THE GAME

Georgia State vs LSU continues the constant flow of Week 12 in college football. In this game, the Tigers look to keep their place on top of the SEC West. Georgia State, on the other hand, likely just wants to end their last few games of the season on a positive note.

The Tigers are 7-3 and in third place in the SEC West behind Alabama and Ole Miss. Fans are probably expecting this game to be a walk-off at the legendary Tiger Stadium, where LSU remains undefeated in five games (for good reason). But they're also hosting a team that's 3-1 on the road, even if the Panthers themselves are far from a CFB power.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As for Georgia State, everything about this game says they're the clear underdogs. They'll also be the final non-conference opponent for LSU before the season ends. Not a lot of people pick them to win this game, but maybe things could turn out differently.

What channel is the Georgia State vs LSU game on?

TV Channel: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN 2 will be the broadcast network to air the Georgia State vs LSU college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Georgia State vs LSU start time

Date: November 18

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Georgia State vs LSU college football matchup is 8:00 p.m. E.T.

Georgia State's quarterback situation

Georgia State has had Darren Grainger at QB1 all year and he's been all kinds of excellent. One doesn't need to be a Heisman contender to be a great football player, and Grainger's numbers are more than enough proof.

For the year, he's tallied 1,986 pass yards on 176-of-271 attempts through ten games. That's enough for a 64.9 CMP%, and he's also logged 14 TDs and five interceptions. One could argue that Grainger's passing could be better, but it ignores the fact that he's also a good rusher.

He's rushed for a total of 569 yards on 112 rushing attempts, leading to seven total touchdowns on this end of the field. This is something that LSU will need to cater to, but the Tigers' rushing defense is so far from elite. They're 70th in Opp Rush Play %, 103rd in Opp Yards/Rush, and 96th in Opp Rush Yards/Game (via TeamRankings).

LSU's quarterback situation

Jayden Daniels has led his team well enough to its current 7-3 record, even if they're no longer in the running for an SEC title (via The Athletic). His most recent game against Florida saw him pass for 372 yards on 17-of-26 (65.4 CMP%), with three TDs and 234 rushing yards to top it off.

Aside from that, Daniels also just earned his fourth Offensive Player of the Week plum this season due to his performance versus the Gators (via Sports Illustrated). Head-to-head, he looks to be the better player compared to Grainger. But things still remain to be seen come game day.