What channel is the Georgia vs Florida game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

To say that Georgia vs Florida is one of the marquee games of college football's week 9 slate is a massive understatement. That's because two-time defending champ Georgia is looking to continue its dominance on the field, while Florida definitely wants to spoil the Bulldogs' fun at last.

The Bulldogs were undefeated in seven games prior to this highly anticipated Georgia vs. Florida game, having defeated Vanderbilt. The team is simply steamrolling everyone in their path, with their closest game being a seven-point victory over Auburn.

As for Florida, they're not exactly pushovers. The Gators are currently 5-2 after losing to Utah in the opener and to Kentucky on October 1. They're coming off a close win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they'll want to make a statement against the back-to-back defending champs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That said, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Georgia vs Florida college football game. Who do you root for?

What channel is the Georgia vs Florida game on?

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo TV, Paramount+

The live broadcast of the Georgia vs Florida football game for week 9 is going to be on CBS. As for live streaming options, Fubo TV is a great place to start. But Paramount+ is also in on the action too, so you have that option if you want another one.

Georgia vs Florida start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Georgia vs Florida is scheduled at 3:30 PM ET, on Saturday, October 28. It will be played in Jacksonville--but not in the legendary Swamp. Rather, the Gators are hosting the Bulldogs at the TIAA Bank Field (or EverBank Stadium).

The Georgia quarterback situation

Coming into this highly anticipated Georgia vs Florida rivalry match, the Bulldogs are expected to go with Carson Beck.

Beck has logged 2,147 yards so far this season on a sky-high CMP% (73.6), cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC (if not the entire nation). In his last game versus Vanderbilt, Beck went 29-for-39 for 269 pass yards, alongside one touchdown and interception each.

He did get sacked twice, which is something that Florida will likely want to try and focus on to limit his control of the Bulldogs' offense. Georgia has scored a ton of points this season, and a major part of this is thanks to Carson Beck's performance on the field thus far.

The Florida quarterback situation

On the Gators' side, Graham Mertz will be handling their offense on the field. He is currently having one of the best seasons of his entire career, and so far, Florida is reaping the benefits.

Mertz has logged 1,897 yards so far this year, going 170-for-223 for a 76.2% CMP. His last game against the South Carolina Gamecocks was a stat sheet-stuffing affair, where he logged 423 pass yards (30-for-48 from the field) and three touchdowns. He got sacked four times, which much like Carson Beck's could be a stat that Georgia will look to focus on during defense.