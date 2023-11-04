What channel is the Georgia vs Missouri game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

This week 10 college football tussle featuring Georgia vs Missouri will feature a team looking to make history, and another one that's just right on their heels wins-wise. Either way, it's one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 season featuring two of the top teams in the SEC.

Georgia remains undefeated through eight games and are looking every bit like three-peat hopefuls. Missouri, on the other hand, are 7-1 on the year and are probably among those who could actually pose a challenge to the Bulldogs. This is what could make this game contentious and exciting for fans of both teams.

So, who do you have winning this Georgia vs Missouri grudge match? That said, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live.

What channel is the Georgia vs Missouri game on?

TV Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Livestream: Fubo TV, Paramount+

CBS/Paramount+ will be the broadcast network to air the Georgia vs Missouri college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV or you can just subscribe straight to Paramount+.

Georgia vs Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Georgia vs Missouri college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Georgia quarterback situation

We're not going to talk about Carson Beck's stats here as they're easily accessible anyways. But for numbers' sake, here's his split in the Bulldogs' most recent win over the Florida Gators: 19-for-28 for 315 pass yards (10 rushing), 2 TDs, and no sacks. These stats are quite expected for a QB of Beck's caliber.

His effect on Georgia's offense is staggering, as eight games on, the Bulldogs are in the top 10 in four major team offense stats (via The Athletic). They're fourth in total yards and passing yards, sixth in yards per play, and seventh in overall scoring. To discount Carson Beck's contributions to his team's offense is unwarranted for, and Missouri will have its hands full trying to contain him.

Missouri quarterback situation

Brady Cook is Mizzou's QB1 and he's certainly performing like it. The Tigers have won two straight after losing to LSU, and in his most recent performance against South Carolina, he logged this split: 15-for-25 for 205 pass yards (64 rushing) and one touchdown.

Perhaps one could notice his rushing performance and conclude he'll need more of that to help his team beat the Bulldogs. Either way, Cook has been critical to Mizzou's success so far this season, and he'll have to bring his passing A-game for the Tigers to stand a chance.