What channel is the Houston vs. Kansas State game on? When, where and how to watch the Week 9 game

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas State Wildcats is another slated game for Week 9 of college football action. Both teams are far from marquee squads, although it's worth noting that the Wildcats are within the top five teams in the Big 12 right now with a respectable 5-2 record.

The Cougars, on the other hand, are reeling a bit at the moment. They are mediocre 3-4 overall, with a paltry 1-4 record in-conference. Numbers-wise, the Cougars are every bit the underdog coming into the Houston vs. Kansas State matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the Houston vs. Kansas State game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Houston vs. Kansas State game on?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange (+Blue), Fubo, YouTube TV

The Houston vs. Kansas State game will be broadcast via ESPN2, a network carried by multiple service providers, excluding ESPN+ (via A Good Movie to Watch).

To watch the game on ESPN2, you'll need to subscribe to the following streaming services, all of which carry the network with their plans:

DirecTV Stream

Sling Orange

Sling Orange + Blue

Fubo

YouTube TV

Houston vs. Kansas State start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: Noon E.T.

The game will kick off on Saturday, October 28, at noon E.T.

The Houston quarterback situation

As per Fox Sports, the quarterback situation for the Cougars is far more straightforward than what disgruntled fans might think.

Donovan Smith will be again at the helm of the Cougars' offense on the field. In his last game against the mighty Texas Longhorns, Smith went 32-of-46, 378 yards for three touchdowns and one interception. However, he will be handling an offense that's a fair league below Kansas State in terms of points per game (28.9 PPG vs. 36.9 PPG).

Houston's advantage over Kansas State is its passing yardage (306.6 compared to 250.1). Considering his passing game, Smith will surely be able to handle the competition.

The Kansas State quarterback situation

Moving on to Kansas State, their QB situation has Will Howard leading the charge. One of the best signal-callers in the Big 12 this season, Howard has logged 1,464 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and completed over 61% of his passes.

He was 10-for-16 during his team's insane 41-3 rout of 2022 runners-up TCU, where he logged 154 passing yards and 62 rushing yards.