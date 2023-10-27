What channel is the Indiana vs. Penn State game on? When, where and how to watch the Week 9 game

Week 9 of college football is almost over, with the Indiana vs. Penn State game slated to pit a heavy underdog against currently one of the best teams in the Big Ten. Furthermore, the Nittany Lions are hosting the Hoosiers in their legendary Beaver Stadium.

Regarding the Indiana vs. Penn State matchup, the Nittany Lions are at an excellent 6-1 on the season. They've already logged four wins against fellow Big Ten programs and are likely expecting the Hoosiers to be a cakewalk. Experts predict the same, with very few looking at a potential upset.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Indiana vs. Penn State matchup.

What channel is the Indiana vs. Penn State game on?

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo TV

Indiana vs. Penn State will be broadcast live on CBS. As for live streaming options, you need to look for subscription services that carry CBS by default. Here are your options:

A few of these services, specifically fuboTV, offer free trials that let you try the service out and bill you only when you decide to keep going.

Indiana vs. Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: Noon E.T.

The Indiana vs. Penn State game, set to happen in the Nittany Lions' legendary Beaver Stadium, is scheduled for October 28 (Saturday) starting at noon E.T.

The Indiana quarterback situation

Brendan Sorsby is the Hoosiers' current QB1, beating out Tayven Jackson for the job in an offseason "full of secrecy and drama" (via Sports Illustrated). However, Indiana has stumbled out of the gate this season. Sorsby's performance has also been not up to par yet.

His last three games (all of them losses) saw him log 84, 44 and 126 passing yards. Two of those three games saw him have 40% and 48% completions, punctuated by a bad game against the #2-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Sorsby has logged 420 pass yards this season with a CMP% of 51.1.

The Penn State quarterback situation

Penn State's starting QB for this game will be Drew Allar, as it's been so far this year.

Considering his performances so far, Allar's importance to the Nittany Lions cannot be understated. That loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes saw the QB log a mere 42.9% CMP (18-of-42), even if he did have 191 passing yards. People rightfully expect him to bounce back against a lower-ranked team, one whose total defense is ranked #58.