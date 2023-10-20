Why is Michigan football under investigation? Sign stealing allegations rock Wolverines after HC's 3-game suspension

The Michigan Wolverines are back under investigation by the NCAA. Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were under investigation last year after the head coach allegedly bought a recruit a meal. Michigan ended up issuing a self-imposed three-game suspension for the head coach to begin the 2023 college football season.

Now, on Thursday, it was reported by Yahoo Sports that the Michigan Wolverines are back under investigation. The report indicates that Michigan allegedly violated rules that prohibit teams from scouting future opponents in person.

According to the report, the allegation pertains to NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which reads: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited,” sources told Yahoo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following the report going public, the Big Ten released a statement notifying everyone of the investigation:

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program.

"The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."

As of right now, it's uncertain if the Michigan Wolverines sent unnamed people to scout other teams in person. But, schools are given extensive video footage to scout opponents.

It is alleged that Michigan went to games of future opponents and potential college football playoff opponents to try and see their signs to steal for when they play. Although sign stealing is not prohibited, scouting opponents in person is not allowed in the NCAA.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan deny the allegations

Following the allegations becoming public, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement saying he had no knowledge of any of this happening.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment."

What will come of the investigation is to be seen, but Harbaugh and his staff say they will cooperate fully.

Michigan is set to go on the road to play the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The Wolverines are currently the second-ranked team in the country and could do without this distraction.