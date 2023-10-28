What channel is the Iowa State vs. Baylor game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 clash

The Iowa State Cyclones travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears in Week 9 of college football action.

The Cyclones are 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play and before their bye week last week, they had beaten the Cincinnati Bearcats 30-10.

The Baylor Bears improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play after their 32-29 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 8 of college football action. The Bears are a flawless 2-0 on the road but just 1-4 at home at the McLane Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In his weekly news conference, Dave Aranda, the Baylor coach, commented on the Bears' poor home form.

"We have to play better at home," Aranda said. "We've got an opportunity coming up to make that a big thing, bigger than what's it's been, because we have to be able to play well there. It can't just be when it's us in a cramped little locker room when we feel a certain way."

The last time the Cyclones won away in this fixture was in 2017 and the Baylor Bears hold the advantage 4-3 in the Matt Campbell era.

What channel is the Iowa State vs. Baylor game on?

The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Baylor start time

The game will be played on October 28 starting at 3:30 PM ET at the McLane Stadium, Texas.

Iowa State starting quarterback

Quarterback Rocco Becht has had a stellar season going 123-of-205 on 60 percent completion for 1,464 yards, resulting in 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Cyclones coach Campbell was full of praise for his QB before the clash against the Bears.

"I think the biggest thing for Rocco is his ability to – and I think you saw this a little bit at the end of the season when he went into the TCU game – his ability to take a step back and almost watch. It’s no different than what you see in the NFL sometimes."

Baylor starting quarterback

Dave Aranda, the Bears' coach, was complimentary of his quarterback Blake Shapen's growth.

“I think Blake has done an amazing job that way, and I think he’s way strong, mentally strong. I think he will continue to show that and be a leader for us,” Aranda said.

Campbell, the Iowa State Cyclones coach, was also full of praise for the Baylor QB.

"If you look at the last six quarters, he’s been exceptional. He’s got great escapability, and he’s made big play after big play," Campbell said.

Aranda will be hoping to break the horrible home-ground streak once and for all in this intriguing clash.