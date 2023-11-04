What channel is the LSU vs Alabama game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

The upcoming week 10 game featuring LSU vs Alabama is one of the most hotly anticipated matchups on the slate. It pits two SEC powers vying for control of their conference, even if technically, the Tigers are a bit below Ole Miss at the moment.

Nevertheless, Nick Saban's former team is 6-2 on the season and have won three straight. They've clearly put that meltdown against Florida State early in the season behind them. Saban's current team are at the very top with a 7-1 record, though their one loss did come at the hands of Texas at Bryant-Denny early in September.

Nevertheless, College GameDay is going to be at hand in Tuscaloosa to witness this classic rivalry. Here's what you need to know to catch it live for yourself.

What channel is the LSU vs Alabama game on?

TV Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Livestream: Fubo TV

CBS will be the broadcast network to air the LSU vs Alabama college football game this Saturday. You can also stream the game on Fubo TV or subscribe to Paramount+.

LSU vs Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 7:45 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's LSU vs Alabama college football matchup is 7:45 PM E.T.

LSU quarterback situation

The Tigers are getting what they want from QB1 Jayden Daniels so far. Through eight games, he's logged 2,573 pass yards (163-of-223, 73.1 CMP%), 25 touchdowns, and three interceptions. With these numbers, he's cemented himself as one of the best signal-callers in the SEC. He also helped the Tigers once again be one of the top offensive teams in the nation.

Alabama is picked to win and Daniels will have to bring his A-game if he's to manage the Crimson Tide's defense. Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has managed to make the Tide's defense among the best this year, meaning Daniels and LSU will have their hands full.

Alabama quarterback situation

Jalen Milroe's early-season struggles seem to be finally behind him now. He's logged excellent splits during 'Bama's six straight victories since losing to Texas in Tuscaloosa.

His latest performance against Tennessee is as follows: 14-for-21 for 220 pass yards 66.7 CMP%) two TDs, and one interception. He is second-best in yards per attempt in the nation, which could help him pick apart LSU's mediocre defense that's missing multiple key players.