What channel is the Michigan football game today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Michigan Wolverines are hosting Bowling Green at Michigan Stadium today. It will be their last game without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh. So, they’d likely want to wrap things up and move on to the next contest.

Here are the important details for the scheduled matchup between the Wolverines and Falcons:

What channel is Michigan vs. Bowling Green on today?

The Wolverines game against Bowling Green will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. You can catch the network without cable by using a handful of online streaming services, such as:

FuboTV

Sling TV

DIRECTV Stream

Hulu

The Big Ten Network is also carried by any streaming service with channels like FS1 and FS2, writes SportsNaut. So be sure to check whether these two channels are part of your subscription service by default or if you should upgrade to a new package.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green start time

You can catch the Michigan vs. Bowling Green game at 7:30 pm E.T.

Wolverines injury report

Ahead of the Wolverines vs. Bowling Green matchup at the Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, here’s the injury list of the home team. Take this with a grain of salt, however, as the actual injury list might change closer to kickoff (via BlueByNinety):

Safety Makari Paige - probable

WR Darrius Clemons - probable

Safety Rod Moore - questionable

WR Peyton O’Leary - questionable

RB Benjamin Hall - likely out

CB Amorion Walker - likely out

LB Jimmy Rolder - likely out

RB Tavierre Dunlap - likely out

DB - German Green - likely out

As you can see, the team looks pretty banged up on the field. But they seem to be doing fine enough, even in the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. They will likely look to have their younger players get a taste of game time against the Falcons before things get back to normal in the next game.

Bowling Green injury report

The Bowling Green Falcons are apparently all fully healthy, according to Covers.com’s coverage of NCAA football injuries. However, this does not confirm that an injury report won’t be coming closer to game time, so keep your eyes peeled. Furthermore, the fact remains that the Falcons are a massive underdog heading into this game.