Why is Jim Harbaugh not coaching Michigan? Taking a closer look at the HC's current situation

Jim Harbaugh has not been seen on the sidelines for the Michigan Wolverines this season, and there's a reason for it. This doesn't seem to be a problem for the team right now, though, as second-ranked Michigan begins this season with lackluster opponents.

So, why is Harbaugh not coaching? We'll explore the answer to that question. And we'll see whether the school might be actually looking to replace him – if there's an option for it at all.

Jim Harbaugh's status with the Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh is not coaching Michigan because he's suspended. The school has self-imposed a three-game suspension for alleged NCAA violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

The school preemptively made the move ahead of an NCAA ruling, expected to come in 2024. By doing so now, the school gets to choose when it will be without its head coach, and a slew of underwhelming foes lessens the blow. However, ESPN reported that the suspension is expected to be longer than three games.

As for what violations he committed, there's no straightforward answer. But FanSided reported that Harbaugh allegedly committed violations regarding the handling of recruits.

But his suspension is due to end soon, as the Wolverines have already played two games. What's even better is that they're undefeated so far.

Is Michigan looking to replace Harbaugh?

Michigan is not looking to replace Jim Harbaugh. He remains an excellent coach, and he's in the second year of a five-year contract. His deal pays him roughly $7.3 million per year and is expected to expire in 2026 (via Sports Illustrated).

Wolverines fans might feel strongly if their coach was somehow fired, judging by how angry they were at the NCAA for dealing with his infractions the way they did.

The Wolverines in Jim Harbaugh's absence

Michigan is not exactly reeling in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's suspension. The team remains undefeated through their first two games, with blowout victories over East Carolina and UNLV. After their game versus Bowling Green on Sept. 17, Harbaugh is expected to return for their Big Ten matchup against Rutgers.

Michigan assistant coaches have been alternating to helm the team. For instance, the Detroit Free Press reported that special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh handled things in the first half of the UNLV game. The second half was then handed to running backs coach Mike Hart. Safe to say, Michigan could do this again until the head coach returns.

