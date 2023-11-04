What channel is the Michigan vs Purdue game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

In truth, perhaps no other fanbase is looking forward to this Michigan vs Purdue Week 10 clash than Wolverines fans. That's because like a lot of other games slated for the week, this one is a bit one-sided already and the game hasn't even begun yet.

Michigan remains undefeated through eight games and sits pretty atop the Big Ten alongside Ohio State as one of the only two unbeaten teams left in the conference. There's almost no real chance that the 2-6 Boilermakers are going to give them much trouble since Purdue is coming into Michigan Stadium having lost three straight.

Of course, fans do know that there's a bit of controversy regarding the Wolverines right now heading into the CFP. But that's a story for another day, as the Michigan vs Purdue Week 10 game is set and there's no stopping it. Here's everything you need to know to catch this game live:

What channel is the Michigan vs Purdue game on?

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Livestream: Fubo TV

NBC will be the broadcast network to air the Michigan vs Purdue college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Michigan vs Purdue start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Michigan vs Purdue college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Michigan quarterback situation

Michigan QB1 J.J. McCarthy is a critical cog in the wheel of the nation's seventh-best ppg average (40.6). His performances are considered Heisman-level this season (via Maizenbrew), and this is evident in his most recent performance against in-state rival Michigan State.

In the 49-0 shutout, McCarthy threw 287 pass yards going 21-for-27 for a 77.8 CMP%. He also had four touchdowns in the victory. Purdue's defense will be completely overmatched just by McCarthy's passing alone, whose abilities prompted HC Jim Harbaugh to call him "the best QB in the country."

Purdue quarterback situation

Purdue QB1 Hudson Card is the best they could put in front of the Wolverines' defense, and he's not done badly so far this season all things considered. He is critical in the Boilermakers' offense, tallying 1,717 on 165-for-278 (59.4 CMP%) with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His relatively low CMP% could be the biggest problem in this Michigan vs Purdue clash however, as it means he hasn't had time to create great offensive opportunities for his team. But that could very well change come game day.