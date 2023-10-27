What channel is the North Carolina vs Georgia Tech game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

For the upcoming ACC matchup featuring North Carolina vs Georgia Tech, Tar Heels fans are expecting a bounce-back game after their team's heartbreaking loss to Virginia last time out. As for Yellowjackets faithful, they just want to be able to get a statement win against a marquee team in their conference.

Coming into this North Carolina vs Georgia Tech showdown, however, the Tar Heels remain at the top half of the ACC with a 6-1 win-loss record. The Yellowjackets, on the other hand, are a sub-par 3-4 through seven games. They also lost their last game against Boston College and are looking to bounce back here.

So, who do you have winning in this North Carolina vs Georgia Tech college football toss-up? That said, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live.

What channel is the North Carolina vs Georgia Tech game on?

TV Channel: ACC Network

Livestream: Fubo TV

The ACC Network will be broadcasting the North Carolina vs Georgia Tech game on Saturday. As for live streaming options, Fubo TV is a good place to start.

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 8:00 PM E.T.

Kickoff time on this North Carolina vs Georgia Tech contest is a little late at 8 PM E.T., so expect the game to run well into the late night. If you really want to catch it live, be sure to free your schedule.

The North Carolina quarterback situation

Tar Heels star QB Drake Maye has proven his merits so far this season, and that's an understatement. He is currently among the best signal-callers in the ACC with numbers that speak for themselves.

Maye has logged 2,249 yards so far, going 170-for-260 for a 65.4% CMP. In UNC's loss to Virginia, he still had an excellent game with 347 pass yards, including 17 rushing, going 24-48, two TDs, and one interception.

There is no reason for Drake Maye to sit out the game against Georgia Tech given how he's performed thus far. After all, many fans believe he is perhaps the closest rival to USC's Caleb Williams for this year's Heisman trophy. That's not a claim that people just pull out of thin air.

The Georgia Tech quarterback situation

Haynes King is holding his own thus far this season, even if Georgia Tech isn't really a contender. But perhaps the only criticism one can make of his numbers is that he could underperform even in wins.

Nevertheless, King is going 133-of-223 passing for 1,835 yards (59.6% CMP), alongside 17 total touchdowns and nine total interceptions. The former Texas A&M signal-caller is also quite a good rusher, which was evident in his performance against Boston College.