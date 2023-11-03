What channel is the Notre Dame vs Clemson game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

Heading into the Notre Dame vs Clemson week 10 college football game, the Fighting Irish are at the top of their conference standings. But the thing is, in-conference competition is far from high-level for them.

Still, this doesn't detract from the fact that Notre Dame is an excellent 7-2 on the season. This includes a massive win over USC last October 15. They're also coming off a 58-7 annihilation of Pitt, so heading into Memorial Stadium, the Fighting Irish will be smelling blood in the water.

Clemson, on the other hand, is a bit mediocre this year. They're sitting at .500 with a 4-4 record through eight games and are also coming off two straight losses. For now, experts paint the Tigers as the clear underdogs even if the game is going to be held on their legendary home turf.

What channel is the Notre Dame vs Clemson game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will be the broadcast network to air the Notre Dame vs Clemson college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Notre Dame vs Clemson start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Notre Dame vs Clemson college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

Notre Dame quarterback situation

Heisman hopeful Sam Hartman's split against Pitt is as follows: 18-for-25 for 288 pass yards and two interceptions. And as one of the best QBs in the nation, he was critical in Notre Dame's late-game comeback against Duke.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman had this to say about his starting QB:

"When Sam Hartman is your quarterback, you have a lot of faith," Freeman said. "He's been in those moments; he's not a first-time quarterback. This moment wasn't too big for him. I don't want to just give credit to one person, but the plays he made on that series were huge, the ability to run for it, I truly believe in my heart he learned from last week's fourth-and-1."

Clemson quarterback situation

Cade Klubnik's numbers in his last game against NC State are as follows: 33-for-50 from the field for 263 pass yards (66.0 CMP%) and two interceptions. He was the clear best QB in that game and it wasn't even close.

But even Klubnik himself couldn't turn the Tigers' fortunes around this season. There are three games left and they could really use a strong closer if they want to keep their hopes of getting into the CFP.