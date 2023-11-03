What channel is the Arkansas vs Florida game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

Arkansas vs. Florida joins the stacked list of Week 10 college football games and it pits two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Razorbacks are 2-6 on the season, having lost six straight games after winning their first two. Theirs is one of the longest losing streaks this year, and it is likely to continue for a while if they fail under the bright lights of the Swamp.

For the Gators, their fortunes fare far better than that of Arkansas. They're 5-3 on the year, losing big to the mighty Georgia Bulldogs last time out. They're hosting the Razorbacks at home and they will be confident that they can come away with a win.

What channel is the Arkansas vs Florida game on?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN2 will be the broadcast network to air the Arkansas vs. Florida game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via livestream on Fubo TV.

Arkansas vs Florida: Start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Arkansas' quarterback situation

KJ Jefferson has been the consensus best QB for the Razorbacks this season. However, although he's been performing well enough as the starter, Arkansas has lost a lot of games this year.

In the team's latest low-scoring loss to Mississippi State, Jefferson went 19-from-31 for 97 pass yards and a lone interception. He also got sacked four times.

These numbers are far from what one could expect from one of the supposed best signal-callers in the conference. That said, he put up a far better performance in Arkansas' close call with Alabama, where he logged 150 pass yards (plus 26 rushing) and two touchdowns.

If the Razorbacks want to come out of the Swamp with a win, Jefferson will need to bring his best game.

Florida quarterback situation

Graham Mertz is doing extremely well this season for Florida, especially compared to where he was last year. He has completed 195 of 257 passing attempts (75.9%) for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's almost matched his numbers for the whole of last season through eight games and there are still four more games to go.

Mertz was very good in Florida's last game against Georgia, even if they lost. He went 25-from-34 attempts for 230 pass yards and two touchdowns. The head-to-head QB battle is clearly in his favor, but Jefferson is talented enough to make things interesting on Saturday.