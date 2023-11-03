What channel is the UConn vs Tennessee game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

For the week 10 matchup featuring UConn vs Tennessee, there's likely no bigger difference between two teams than this so far this season.

The Huskies are 1-7 this year, having never won any of all five games at home for that matter. After winning their first game of the season against Rice, they've lost two straight and are heading into Neyland Stadium the clear underdogs to a far, far better Tennessee team.

On the other hand, the Vols have won six of their eight games. They beat Kentucky last time out, and was actually close to beating Alabama until they had that unfortunate meltdown in the second half. There's almost zero reasons for them to lose to the Huskies for this week 10 game. But if they do, it'll probably be one of the biggest upsets of the current college football season--if not one of the biggest CFB upsets of all time.

What channel is the UConn vs Tennessee game on?

TV Channel: SECN

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the UConn vs Tennessee college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

UConn vs Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's UConn vs Tennessee college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

UConn quarterback situation

UConn starting QB Ta'Quan Roberson's splits versus Boston College are quite commendable, all things considered. He went 11-for-24 for 130 pass yards, good enough for a 45.8 CMP%. But of course, any college football fan would see that these are far from high-level numbers. And he'll have to contend with statistically better opposition for this game.

Tennessee quarterback situation

Against Kentucky, Tennessee starting QB Joe Milton III logged this split: 18-for-21 for 228 pass yards, for a sky-high 85.7 CMP%. These are elite numbers no matter how you look at it.

But Milton is far from similar to a lot of college football signal-callers. Vols offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said in a post-Tennessee vs Kentucky news conference that Milton basically got the starting job for his abilities at running the ball (via Knox News). In a lot of Tennessee's wins, Milton's rushing was a big part of his performances.