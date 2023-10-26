What channel is the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on? When, where and how to watch the Week 9 game

As we continue going down the massive slate of games for Week 9 of college football, we find one of the best teams in the nation. The intriguing Ohio State vs. Wisconsin is part of the day's packed schedule.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Big Ten (the other one beating their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines). Penn State proved a challenge for OSU, but they managed to win and keep their record spotless.

As for the Wisconsin Badgers, they may have lost their starting QB, but they've still won five out of seven games so far. The Buckeyes will contend with the raucous Badgers faithful at Camp Randall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Ohio State vs. Wisconsin college football clash.

What channel is the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on?

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Livestream: Peacock, Fubo TV

The live broadcast of Ohio State vs. Wisconsin will be mainly available on NBC. Live streaming will be available via Peacock and Fubo TV.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Official kickoff time for Saturday's game featuring Ohio State vs. Wisconsin is 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The Ohio State quarterback situation

Coming into this Ohio State vs. Wisconsin clash, starting QB Kyle McCord has been stellar. He has thus far logged great numbers: 1,937 yards (131-for-205, 63.9 completions %) and was instrumental in the Buckeyes' relatively close win over Penn State.

Against the Nittany Lions, McCord went 22-for-35 for 286 passing yards and one touchdown. The game was close until he threw a pass to Marvin Harrison Jr., resulting in a touchdown, which put Ohio State up 20-6 and sealed the win within the final four minutes.

But not to take anything away from OSU's offense, their defense will likely be the key to victory against Wisconsin (via Yahoo Sports).

The Wisconsin quarterback situation

Wisconsin suffered a blow when they lost starting QB Tanner Mordecai earlier this season. Head coach Luke Fickell was forced to find a replacement quickly and asked redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke to take the reins.

Locke is far from a star signal-caller, but he's doing alright. In the Badgers' bounce-back victory over Illinois, he went 21-for-41 for a total of 240 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns. Those two TDs were critical to Wisconsin's late-game comeback against the Fighting Illini, which led 21-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

If the game remains close within the final minutes, expect Locke to rise to the occasion if his most recent performance is any indication.