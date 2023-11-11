What channel is the Oklahoma State vs UCF game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game 

Oklahoma State vs UCF headline this clash that's part of the continuing week 11 of college football action. The Cowboys are the clear favorites against the struggling Knights in this game, but stranger things have happened in college football--and this one could be no different.

First up, Oklahoma State is right on the coattails of Texas for the top spot in the Big 12. There's only two more games left after this, and they're clearly looking to end their regular season campaign on a a high note. They're riding high on a five-game winning streak, which includes a win in this year's edition of Bedlam. And for now, there's not a lot of reason to believe they'll drop one to UCF.

On the other hand, the Knights were definitely hoping for a far better season than this. They're not "too bad" on the year but are still under .500 at 4-5 on the season, and a measly 1-5 in in-conference play. Almost no one in their right mind is picking UCF to beat Oklahoma State for good reason, even if they did beat Cincinnatti last time out.

What channel is the Oklahoma State vs UCF game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Oklahoma State vs UCF college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Oklahoma State vs UCF college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Oklahoma State quarterback situation

OK State QB1 Alan Bowman is fresh off his first and last experience of Bedlam, wherein his team came up victorious. And it was in thrilling fashion too, as the Cowboys narrowly escaped the Sooners with a slim three-point win.

In the game, Bowman tallied 334 pass yards (13 rushing) on 28-for-42 from the field. He never threw for a touchdown but instead rushed for one himself. But what's more impressive is that he was never in trouble from the Sooners' defense, having never been sacked the entire game.

Here's what he had to say about the Bedlam experience:

“It’s special,” Bowman said. “To be able to be here, be a part of this team, obviously there were parts of my career — I’ve been through injuries, been the backup at times, been benched, been through a bunch of stuff. To be able to overcome some of those things and to be a part of this team and have the guys believe in me, it’s been unbelievable.”

UCF quarterback situation

After having missed a chunk of the season with an injury, UCF QB1 John Rhys Plumlee returned against the Sooners and tallied this split: 248 pass yards on 16 -for-30 attempts with two touchdowns. He then threw over 200 yards again versus West Virginia, and had 165 in the Knights' most recent win over Cincinnatti.

Plumlee is far from 100 percent still, but his performances during the last three games are quite good, all things considered.